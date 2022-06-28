6 cool Airbnbs driving distance from the Twin Cities

Whether you're looking for a family lake retreat or a couples' getaway, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from the Twin Cities.

If you want some peace and quiet during your next vacation, have you considered renting a private island?

Features : Unlimited lake access, a rustic cabin that sleeps nine, additional screen house, electricity and running water, a bonfire pit and maintained trails to explore the forest.

Of note: You’ll need your own boat to get there. Or, you can rent the owner’s for $175 a day.

July and August are booked, but there are several weeks available in September.

Details : 2-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, $382+/night.

This treehouse in Upsala is the perfect retreat for a Lord of the Rings fan dreaming of staying in the Shire — or for someone who just loves to stargaze.

Features : Views of the night sky via the balconies and skylights, a LOTR-themed sauna, working dumbwaiter, spiral staircases tall enough for a human and two acres of private land to explore.

Yes, and : The owners are currently building an Eye of Sauron on the property, they told Axios.

Details : 3-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, $187+ per night. Available in July.

If you want to live out in nature without setting up a tent, this private steel and fabric dome on a hobby farm near the North Shore is the place for you.

Features : Forest views right from your bed, an indoor fireplace, running water and electricity, a fire pit and easy access to nearby town Lutsen.

Of note: If you like to sleep in, be aware: Rob the rooster likes to start his morning at around 4:30am.

Details : 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, $387+ a night. Available now.

If you're looking for your next family vacation, this waterfront house might do the trick. It has paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and bikes you can use, plus plenty of hiking nearby.

Location: Merrifield/Lake Edward

Merrifield/Lake Edward Features: Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior

Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior Space: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $800+ per night

This chic tiny house has direct access to Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike trails, an outdoor sauna, fire pits, paddle boards and snow shoes.

Location: Crosby

Crosby Features: Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed

Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $212+ per night

This charming house would be an idyllic couples' or family retreat, with its lush garden and lake access.

Location: Brainerd

Brainerd Features: Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting

Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $150+ per night

