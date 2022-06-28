ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 cool Airbnbs driving distance from the Twin Cities

By Brianna Crane, Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TRUh_0eXsCjnz00

Whether you're looking for a family lake retreat or a couples' getaway, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from the Twin Cities.

1. Your own private island

If you want some peace and quiet during your next vacation, have you considered renting a private island?

Features : Unlimited lake access, a rustic cabin that sleeps nine, additional screen house, electricity and running water, a bonfire pit and maintained trails to explore the forest.

  • Of note: You’ll need your own boat to get there. Or, you can rent the owner’s for $175 a day.
  • July and August are booked, but there are several weeks available in September.

Details : 2-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, $382+/night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr48u_0eXsCjnz00 Photos courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALUij_0eXsCjnz00
Photos courtesy of Airbnb

2. Spend a night in the Shire

This treehouse in Upsala is the perfect retreat for a Lord of the Rings fan dreaming of staying in the Shire — or for someone who just loves to stargaze.

Features : Views of the night sky via the balconies and skylights, a LOTR-themed sauna, working dumbwaiter, spiral staircases tall enough for a human and two acres of private land to explore.

  • Yes, and : The owners are currently building an Eye of Sauron on the property, they told Axios.
  • Details : 3-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, $187+ per night. Available in July.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXRcg_0eXsCjnz00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGbw8_0eXsCjnz00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. Glamp on the North Shore

If you want to live out in nature without setting up a tent, this private steel and fabric dome on a hobby farm near the North Shore is the place for you.

Features : Forest views right from your bed, an indoor fireplace, running water and electricity, a fire pit and easy access to nearby town Lutsen.

  • Of note: If you like to sleep in, be aware: Rob the rooster likes to start his morning at around 4:30am.
  • Details : 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, $387+ a night. Available now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhGrc_0eXsCjnz00 Photos courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkkXl_0eXsCjnz00
Photos courtesy of Airbnb

4. Cape Cod-style home with sandy beach

If you're looking for your next family vacation, this waterfront house might do the trick. It has paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and bikes you can use, plus plenty of hiking nearby.

  • Location: Merrifield/Lake Edward
  • Features: Beach, outdoor activities, beautiful interior
  • Space: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $800+ per night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hq2Ce_0eXsCjnz00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UVkv_0eXsCjnz00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

5. Tiny cabin in Crosby

This chic tiny house has direct access to Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike trails, an outdoor sauna, fire pits, paddle boards and snow shoes.

  • Location: Crosby
  • Features: Summer and winter activities, multiple tiny houses on property available, beautifully designed
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $212+ per night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQFlL_0eXsCjnz00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

6. Cozy cottage with Gull Lake Beach access

This charming house would be an idyllic couples' or family retreat, with its lush garden and lake access.

  • Location: Brainerd
  • Features: Cinosam Club access, fire pit, serene setting
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $150+ per night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwqBF_0eXsCjnz00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9MOm_0eXsCjnz00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
