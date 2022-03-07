PPB filing: Slain man was suspect in earlier shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man shot to death by Portland police officers in a Southwest Hills neighborhood on February 19 had blended into the condominium complex for more than an hour before he was pointed out as the suspect in an earlier shooting.

That information came from an official PPB filing with the Oregon Department of Justice as required under a 2007 law.

Joel Arevalo “had fired shots at his friend” at the complex in the 900 block of SW Broadway Drive, the filing states. The 30-year-old “was within the area of the communications team for a length of time before being pointed out” by multiple people as the suspect officers were looking for.

“When challenged by officers he would not take his hands out of his pockets or listen to commands,” the filing states. Officers fired and killed Arevalo, and a gun was “found next to him.”

This filing was submitted to the Oregon Department of Justice 6 days after Arevalo was shot.

During a press conference the day after the shooting, PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said the incident began around 6:45 p.m. with a separate disturbance, but did not elaborate on what the disturbance was or how it may have escalated.

“It took a while to progress,” Sheppard said, before the officer or officers opened fire. The filing with the Oregon DOJ said the shooting took place at 8:45 p.m.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Acting Sergeant Zachary Kenney and Officer Reynaldo Guevara. Kenney is a 17-year veteran and Guevara joined PPB in January 2020.

