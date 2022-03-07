ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Footage Appears to Show Brittney Griner’s Luggage Being Searched at Moscow Airport

By Zach Koons
The WNBA star has reportedly been detained in Russia since February.

A video has emerged of Brittney Griner going through security at a Moscow airport, where she was reportedly arrested last month after Russian officials found vape cartridges containing hashish oil during a search of her luggage.

In footage from the the Russian Federal Customs Service obtained by CBS News , the 6' 9" Griner can be seen being pulled aside by Customs Service officials in the Sheremetyevo International Airport. The video then shows an individual rummaging through Griner’s belongings as the WNBA star sat close by.

The Customs Service said its officials had detained an American basketball player on drug charges in February, be did not reveal detainee’s identity in a statement, the New York Times reported on Saturday . Russian news agency TASS, citing a law enforcement source, later identified the individual as Griner.

According to the Customs Service statement, a criminal case involving the American basketball player “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

On Saturday, Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, did not dispute reports of her client’s arrest. “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams and the WNBA and NBA,” she said in a statement, per the NYT .

The WNBA, Team USA and Mercury all released statements in support of Griner on Saturday. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly commented on the situation regarding the WNBA star Sunday.

“Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance,” Blinken said. “And that includes in Russia.”

The 31-year-old Griner is a seven-time WNBA All-Star for the Phoenix and won gold medals with the U.S. national team in 2016 and 2021. She has also played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League since 2014.

Comments / 206

Brian Alexander
2d ago

She should tell the Russians that she takes a knee during our National Anthem I’m sure they could use a laugh Let her rot in Russian prison so she remembers all freedoms she lost

Reply(15)
84
Little Mouse
2d ago

Regardless of her political views she did this. She had enough Hashish oil cartridges for dogs to sniff out and for distribution charges. The TSA website is pretty clear about Hashish being an illegal drug not to be transported in and out of foreign countries. She did this. Not because she is black and gay and racist and anti-American but because she uses Hashish and wanted to take some Russian vape oil home. She did this.

Reply(21)
61
GB204
2d ago

Where is the Black Lives Matter ? He was wearing your sweatshirt , blm needs to go too Russia to protest , it will be ok Kama will send you bail money 🤣

Reply(7)
50
