ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What the papers say – March 7

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SgM8_0eXbMh7C00

The breakdown of a second attempted ceasefire and its impact on civilians dominates the front pages.

Metro and The Sun feature an image of a woman and a young child “running for their lives”. The Financial Times splashes the same photograph and adds that the West is considering banning Russian oil.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror and The Times use an image of two other civilians – a man and a child from Irpin – to depict the Russian forces’ targeting of civilians.

Another photograph of desperate civilians features on the front pages of i, the Daily Telegraph and The Guardian – with the latter reporting that French President Emmanuel Macron pleaded with Vladimir Putin to allow civilians to flee.

The Independent says those civilians are “trapped”.

The Daily Mail adds that the UK’s defence chief, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has said Mr Putin’s victory is not inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star features reports that Shane Warne’s diet may have contributed to his death.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson insists visa checks are necessary for Ukrainians fleeing war

Boris Johnson resisted calls from Kyiv and within his own party to drop visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing the violence, insisting the security checks were vital to prevent Vladimir Putin sending agents to the UK. The Prime Minister said a thousand visas had been granted under the scheme allowing relatives...
POLITICS
newschain

Queen holds audience with UK armed forces chief at Windsor

The Queen has met with the UK’s armed forces chief, holding an in-person audience with Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The monarch, 95, received Admiral Sir Tony on Wednesday at Windsor Castle. He was greeted by the monarch upon relinquishing his appointment as First Sea...
POLITICS
newschain

England captain Serena Guthrie announces retirement from netball

England’s netball captain Serena Guthrie has announced her retirement from the sport after revealing she is pregnant with her first child. The 32-year-old, who helped the Vitality Roses win a memorable gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a nail-biting final victory over Australia, will now miss the defence of that title in Birmingham this summer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Metro#Sun#The Financial Times#Russian#The Daily Express#The Daily Mirror#The Times#The Daily Telegraph#French#Independent#The Daily Mail#The Daily Star
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy