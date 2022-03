Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get an official confirmation that the Latvian big man will be ready to make his Wizards debut after being traded to the nation's capital over three weeks ago. Head coach Wes Unseld said that Porzingis will have a minutes restriction, however.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO