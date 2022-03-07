ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Coronation Street's Sally Carman reveals she was handed 'Paul McCartney-lookalike prosthetic baby' ahead of filming traumatic birth scene

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She's one of the most colourful characters on the cobbles.

And Sally Carman is never short of a dull story line, having most recently filmed a traumatic birth scene - while unaware she was pregnant.

The actress, 40, who plays mechanic and recovering drug addict Abi Franklin was left in tears of laughter- as she realised her prosthetic baby looked just like Paul McCartney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOVeU_0eXbLx1n00
Sally Carman was left in tears of laughter - as she realised her prosthetic baby looked just like Paul McCartney

Sally's troubled character had decided to go on a drugs bender.

However, her session was short-lived as the character is involved in a car crash and her unexpected labour begins.

The model of the tiny baby, made Sally, both happy and sad.

She told The Mirror: 'He had a load of black hair – I was in hysterics. He morphed into Paul McCartney. They are so real. They breathe, they've got a pump. It's like a little chicken.

'It's really hard to do without crying because you think 'my god, babies exist at this size and they're so vulnerable'. It was both intense and hilarious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMxPT_0eXbLx1n00
Cryptic pregnancy: However, her session is short-lived as the character is involved in a car crash and her unexpected labour begins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDIAG_0eXbLx1n00
Funny: Sally told The Mirror: 'He had a load of black hair – I was in hysterics. He morphed into Paul McCartney. They are so real. They breathe, they've got a pump. It's like a little chicken' (pictured: Paul McCartney in 2019) 

Sally said when producer Iain MacLeod informed her about the storyline, she could not believe it.

She went on to tell the publication: 'My jaw was on the floor. The extremes are so brilliant to play. You really get to work those acting muscles.'

Abi became pregnant after having a one night stand with Imran Habeeb last year - who is in a relationship with Toyah Battersby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMEbR_0eXbLx1n00
Colourful character: Sally said when producer Iain MacLeod informed her about the storyline, she could not believe it

Producer Ian says the plot will later take a 'shocking' turn, with some 'gobsmacking' scenes.

He explained: 'I think it's probably the last thing you imagine will happen at the end of all this. It starts off quite small and domestic – focusing on secrets and romantic intrigue – but it just turns into this gobsmacking cataclysm.'

Sally made her debut on Coronation Street in October, 2017.

She was only expecting to have a brief stint on the soap but has become a well established character.

In November, Coronation Street emerged triumphant from the Inside Soap Awards as the show was voted 2021's Best Soap.

The ITV series won a total of seven awards at the ceremony while its BBC rival EastEnders lagged behind with only one gong.

Sally won the award for Best Actress for her role as Abi, describing the win as 'phenomenal'.

The star, 40, said: 'This is ace. I'm just so happy to be getting these storylines – and to be recognised for doing a good job is the best feeling.

'The writing of the storyline was so beautiful, so it was an honour to be asked to deliver those words. The great thing about Corrie is that it feels like a different job one month to the next.

'One minute I'm filming in Kevin's house, the next I'm in a film studio submerged in a sinkhole with a gun in my hand.

'Then I'm doing a scene with Dame Maureen Lipman. It's just phenomenal to be paid to do this – so awards are a bonus!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7QPj_0eXbLx1n00
Winner! Sally won the award for Best Actress for her role as Abi, describing the win as 'phenomenal'

