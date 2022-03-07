Motorcyclist in hospital after allegedly crashing on Hwy 98

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after allegedly colliding into a car Sunday afternoon.

Panama City police officers were called to the scene on Highway 98 between Michigan Avenue and Billings Avenue around 5 o’clock.

They said a car traveling east on the highway stopped for a dog crossing the street.

Police said the car behind that one also stopped safely.

But a motorcyclist behind those two cars did not.

The motorcycle allegedly rear-ended the car in front of it.

Officials said the motorcyclist is now in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

