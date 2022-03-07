ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City International Airport closed for few hours Sunday due to ice

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport announced on Twitter that airport operations estimates the airfield to reopen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice.

The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.

Light snow accumulations expected tonight with a few rumbles of thunder

KSNT News

