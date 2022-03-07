Kansas City International Airport closed for few hours Sunday due to ice
UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport announced on Twitter that airport operations estimates the airfield to reopen around 10 p.m. Sunday.
KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice.
The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.Light snow accumulations expected tonight with a few rumbles of thunder Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0