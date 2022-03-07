Kansas City International Airport closed for few hours Sunday due to ice

UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport announced on Twitter that airport operations estimates the airfield to reopen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice.

The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.

