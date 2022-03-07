'Modern Family' Star Returns to TV to Replace Demi Lovato in NBC Pilot
Modern Family star Ariel Winter saved the day for Hungry, an NBC sitcom pilot that Demi Lovato was supposed to star in. Lovato dropped out of the project last week, just days before it was supposed to start production. Lovato will remain an executive producer, alongside their manager Scooter...
Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
NCIS spoilers for season 18 and 19 follow. NCIS has aired a surprise return for one of the characters after last season's heartbreaking twist. Last year, the beloved procedural saw a time jump to the coronavirus pandemic, where Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) had died after contracting the virus.
After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
Max Thieriot's future on SEAL Team is now uncertain after the actor was cast in Cal Fire, a new CBS pilot about firefighters. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season at Paramount+ and a movie is in development as well. Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, and the actor co-wrote the pilot with Grey's Anatomy veterans Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
You won't be able to see what Paris Hilton cooks up next. Her Netflix show Cooking With Paris was canceled after only one season, per Deadline. The first and, now, the only season of the series debuted in August 2021. Cooking With Paris starred the iconic socialite as she attempted...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
Liam Neeson wasn't planning to find love on the set of his latest film Blacklight. The actor, 69, revealed he'd fallen in love while promoting his film on the Australian morning show Sunrise. "I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew," Neeson said. "Every department was superb but they were...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
Scott Eastwood is spilling all the details about an on-set incident involving Brad Pitt and Shia LeBeouf. The 35-year-old actor sat down for an interview with Insider where he recalled working on the stressful set of 2014's Fury. Article continues below advertisement. Eastwood called the spat between the two actors...
Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
Liam Neeson wasn't taken in Melbourne, but he sure was smitten. During an interview on Australian morning show, Sunrise, the action star reflected on filming his new movie, Blacklight, and shared a bit of a bombshell. "I made a couple of pals," the 69-year-old actor said, "and fell in love...
Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death.
“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
Julianne Hough reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest on Friday – nine years after their split. The actress and her brother Derek Hough were guests on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show, and he wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room. Ryan admitted that his co-hosts feared the interview would be uncomfortable and "awkward", but the former couple quickly put their minds at ease.
Tom Selleck thinks his three-decade marriage to Jillie Mack has become “more satisfying” as the years have passed. The ‘Blue Bloods’ star married the West End performer after meeting her in London when she was starring in the musical 'Cats' and he insists they are “true partners” in all aspects of their lives.
