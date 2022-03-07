ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shootings on Canal Street and on I-610

NOPD says a man was shot in downtown New Orleans Sunday evening.

"We are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Magazine and Canal Streets," Public Information Officer Garry Flot said in an email.

The injury did not appear to be life threatening.

"An adult male was shot to the buttock."

Initially Flot did not release further information.

He did say they are also investigating a shooting on the interstate that happened early Sunday morning.

"At about 3:15 a.m., an adult male arrived at the hospital shot multiple times to the body. The location of occurrence was I-610E and Elysian Fields Ave."

WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates an Elysian Fields shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 7th Ward and left a 15-year-old teen injured. Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The initial call was made at 9:51 P.M.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in back in 7th ward

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward. Police notified local media of the shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim suffered a gunshot wound in his back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
