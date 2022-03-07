Shootings on Canal Street and on I-610

NOPD says a man was shot in downtown New Orleans Sunday evening.

"We are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Magazine and Canal Streets," Public Information Officer Garry Flot said in an email.

The injury did not appear to be life threatening.

"An adult male was shot to the buttock."

Initially Flot did not release further information.

He did say they are also investigating a shooting on the interstate that happened early Sunday morning.

"At about 3:15 a.m., an adult male arrived at the hospital shot multiple times to the body. The location of occurrence was I-610E and Elysian Fields Ave."