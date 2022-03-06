Hagerstown's Aaron Brooks finishes 2nd at Big Ten tourney

Aaron Brooks’ 38-match win streak came to an end in the 184-pound final at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

The Penn State junior, seeded No. 1, fell 6-4 in overtime to No. 2 Myles Amine of Michigan.

State wrestling:Starr, Bryant, Larkin, Monn bring home championships

Brooks, a 2018 North Hagerstown graduate, scored an early takedown and led 2-1 at the end of the first period and 3-1 after the second.

Amine, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, cut it to 3-2 with an escape in the third period and went up 4-3 with a takedown with 15 seconds remaining in the bout.

Brooks, the two-time defending Big Ten champ at 184, escaped with four seconds left to tie it, 4-4.

Fourteen seconds into sudden-death overtime, Amine, a 25-year-old graduate student, scored another takedown for the walk-off victory as he avenged his lone season loss.

“What an effort by Brooks,” Amine said in a post-match interview with the Big Ten Network. “Hats off to him. I hope we can see each other again. He’s one of the better guys I’ve wrestled. He pushes me. Deep waters, you gotta learn how to swim.”

On Jan. 21, Brooks scored a late takedown to edge Amine 3-1 in Penn State’s 29-6 victory over Michigan in a dual meet.

On Sunday night, Amine’s decision over Brooks lifted the Wolverines to the team title as they edged the runner-up Nittany Lions 143 to 141.5, with Amine being named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Iowa finished third (129.5).

Brooks fell to 16-1 on the season and 45-2 for his college career. His last loss came on Jan. 24, 2020, when he fell 9-5 to Nebraska’s Taylor Venz in a dual meet.

Brooks has beaten Venz all five times he’s seen him since, including a 7-2 decision in the Big Ten semifinals Saturday night. In the quarterfinals earlier in the day, Brooks pinned Maryland’s Kyle Cochran in 1:41.

Next up are the NCAA national championships March 17-19 in Detroit, where Brooks will enter as the defending champ at 184.