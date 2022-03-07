Olathe North & West principals speak about Olathe East shooting before game

OLATHE, Kan. — In light of Friday’s shooting at Olathe East, cross-town schools Olathe North, West and South wore orange at their schools’ sub-state girls basketball games to stand in unity with the school.

With North and West playing each other, the principals of both schools gave some comforting words to the crowd.

“It hits home,” Olathe North principal Jason Herman said. “That sign behind me that says ‘five schools, one family’ is the real deal.”

“What we do in the community is make sure that our students are safe and our staff is safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Olathe East, their community, their staff, their administration.”

“We’re all one community,” Olathe West principal Jay Novacek said.

“We all hang together, but at the end of the day, Olathe is family and I want you to remember that.”

Both principals also paid honor to their own school resource officers who they said would take a bullet for their students. Olathe East’s SRO Erik Clark was shot while trying to contain the shooter.

Olathe South and Shawnee Mission West also wore orange at their sub-state girls’ basketball game as well.

