ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

In Wizards debut, Porzingis keys 133-123 win over Pacers

By NOAH TRISTER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuMXR_0eXbJKG400
Pacers Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, left, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Washington. Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis finally made his debut for the Washington Wizards — and didn't need much time to make a big impact.

Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123 on Sunday night. Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade nearly a month ago.

It was his first game overall since Jan. 29. He started and played a significant role despite playing only 21:19.

“Happy to be out there with a minutes restriction,” Porzingis said. "I tried to stay calm, not to do too much, play the right way. Most importantly, we got the win.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards, who took control of the game with a 39-point third quarter. Washington pulled within two games of Brooklyn, Charlotte and Atlanta, who would occupy the last three spots in the Eastern Conference play-in round if the season ended now.

Washington went right to the 7-foot-3 Porzingis on its first offensive possession, throwing a lob his way. He couldn't quite slam it down, but he did manage to tip the ball in. Later in the first half, Porzingis provided another highlight when he blocked Oshae Brissett near the basket, although Brissett scored over Porzingis immediately afterward.

When Indiana had the ball down three late in the fourth, Kuzma blocked a shot, and Porzingis threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk at the other end, putting the Wizards up 124-119.

“Everybody was great finding me, and then Deni (Avdija) threw the lob at the end," Porzingis said. "It was a great moment for the first game to be here in Washington, and looking forward to many more moments like that.”

Malcolm Brogdon made two free throws for Indiana with 1:35 left, but Porzingis again dunked after an offensive rebound.

“I was pleasantly surprised, honestly, with his conditioning,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I know we had to be mindful of the stretches that he was going to play, but he handled it well.”

Brogdon scored 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost 11 of 14.

“Just finding gaps in the defense, trying to be aggressive," said Brogdon, who went 11 of 13 on free throws. "This team needs scoring, so that’s what I’m trying to provide.”

Indiana led 61-57 at halftime, but the Wizards shot 61% from the field in the third quarter and took a 96-87 lead into the fourth. After the Pacers started the final period with four straight points, Porzingis made a 3-pointer to push the lead back to eight.

BEYOND THE ARC

The Wizards went 17 of 42 from 3-point range. Five Washington players made at least two.

PERFECT

Goga Bitadze scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field — including three 3-pointers.

“I just trusted my shot. I made some shots," he said. "I know I can do this every night.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: C Myles Turner has been out since Jan. 14 because of a stress reaction in his left foot.

Wizards: G Raul Neto left with a sprained left ankle. ... The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment made a $25,000 donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of play-by-play radio host Dave Johnson. The donation was matched by KPMG, Giant Food and WTOP News for a total of $100,000. Johnson's mother died from MS when he was a child, and he learned of his own diagnosis a few years ago.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Wizards: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Joel Embiid is Excited for DeAndre Jordan’s Fresh Start With Sixers

Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
NBA
Reuters

Luka Doncic's 35-point effort propels Mavs past Jazz

Luka Doncic amassed 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas Mavericks claimed their fifth straight win, beating the visiting Utah Jazz 111-103 on Monday. Dallas never trailed after the opening three minutes and led by as many as 20 points thanks to a strong defensive effort. The...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ESPN

Tatum's 54 leads Celtics past Durant, Irving, Nets 126-120

BOSTON -- — The challenge to Jayson Tatum against a Brooklyn lineup that featured a rare appearance from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “Take the alpha approach.”. “Be the best guy on the court each night,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he told Tatum before Tatum scored a season-high 54 points to lead Boston to a 126-120 victory over the uncommonly intact Nets. “He takes pride in the matchup going against high-level opponents.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Boston 25 News WFXT

Irving scores 50, Nets beat Hornets to snap 4-game skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 50 points, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid with a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Irving became one of 22 players in NBA history with five 50-point games,...
NBA
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Washington Wizards
Fox News

Darius Garland scores career-high 41 points, leads Cavs past Pacers

Darius Garland scored a career-high 41 points, had 13 assists and hit a decisive pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 127-124 on Tuesday night. The Pacers went ahead 124-122 with 40 seconds remaining when Malcolm Brogdon was credited with...
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford coming off Wizards' bench Sunday night

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Earlier it was announced that Kristaps Porzingis would be able to play after coming into the day with a probable tag. Despite being on a minutes restriction, per Wes Unseld, the Latvian big man will also immediately start in his Wizards debut. In a corresponding move, Gafford is heading to a bench role.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

New York visits Dallas after Randle's 46-point performance

New York Knicks (27-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (40-25, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Dallas Mavericks after Julius Randle scored 46 points in the Knicks' 131-115 win against the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks have gone 23-11 at home. Dallas...
NBA
iheart.com

Cavs Tore Up Raptors in Much Needed Win

CLEVELAND, OH-- Coming off a three game losing streak, the Cavs faced off against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavs broke that streak with a 104 to 96 win. Lauri Markkanen was monumental in the Cavs' success tonight by leading the team with 22 points on the night. He was also one of three Cavs with a double double tonight. Darius Garland and Even Mobley also had double doubles tonight.
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
82K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy