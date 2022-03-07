ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ Ride unveils new app

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is ditching their previous app for a whole new one beginning April 1. Users on ABQ Ride Plus will have to download the Transit app.

The city says the new app will give bus riders more features, like the ability to plan out trips in advance, as well as give live updates on where buses are. So, no more guessing if your bus is on time. The Transit app is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

KRQE News 13

