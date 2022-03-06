ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Boyne's Krauss earns state title, Petoskey's Trevor Swiss places 4th in D2

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DyEP_0eXbHlp900

DETROIT — This past weekend is one Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss is sure to never forget.

Competing in the first-ever all girls wrestling state championships at Ford Field in Detroit, Krauss picked up career victory No. 100 in the championship match of her 155-pound division, giving her the first-ever individual state championship in Rambler history.

It capped a standout career for the Boyne City senior and finished out a 24-0 season against girls competition for Krauss. She never even let up a point.

It came as the cherry on top of a solid overall weekend for Boyne City and area competitors at Ford Field for all divisions of the MHSAA Individual Wrestling State Finals, with Petoskey and Charlevoix both with wrestlers in action.

Krauss compiled a 4-0 day, opening with a pin victory, before taking a tech fall victory in the quarterfinals. Her semifinal victory then came over Brynn Green of Howell in a 6-0 decision.

The championship match for Krauss then came over Amarisa Manuel of Romeo, another nationally ranked opponent, who she had no issues with.

Krauss defeated Manuel by a 13-2 major decision, giving her win No. 100 and the state title.

Within the Division 2 state finals, Petoskey’s Trevor Swiss closed out another strong season with a fourth place overall finish in the 145 pound weight class.

Swiss opened with a victory over Plainwell’s Trammel Robinson, a 42-win wrestler, in a 5-4 decision, but then fell to Timmy Simons of Gibraltar Carlson, who later went on to the state championship match.

Swiss then rebounded with a victory over Jacob Singleton of Parma Western in a 5-1 decision, then took down Charlotte’s Logan Haughton by pin and Zeeland East’s Noah Ledford in a 4-2 decision.

In the third place match, Swiss then took a second loss with just a 2-0 decision going to Max Brown of Whitehall.

It closed out a 48-4 season for Swiss.

Also within Division 2 for Petoskey, Brendan Swiss of 135 pounds competed in his first state finals as a freshman, though took an 0-2 record.

Brendan Swiss first fell in an 8-0 major decision, then a 4-2 sudden victory. It closed up a 41-9 season for the PHS freshman.

Outside of Krauss for Boyne City, Tim Bowman placed seventh overall at 125 pounds.

Bowman first fell in a 12-6 decision in the opener, then rebound with a pin victory over Sam Vesperman of Grosse Ile. He then defeated Austin Solis of Gladstone, who he originally fell to by a 1-0 decision.

Bowman’s day later closed in the sixth place match against Thomas Zielinski by a 7-3 decision. Bowman finished his season 47-4.

Boyne City’s Jordan McBee also went 1-2 within the 130-pound class, rebounding from an opening round loss to earn a victory by 11-10 decision over Tyler Milks of Jonesville. McBee fell by pin one match later, ending a 34-9 overall season.

Joining Krauss at the girls finals was also Alison Bowman, who went 1-2 at 130 pounds. She first fell in the opening round, rebounded with a pin victory over Brynn Smith of Traverse City West, then dropped to Ann Marie Gessner of Erie Mason.

For Charlevoix within the Division 4 finals, Landon Swanson took part in the 189-pound division and finished up 1-2.

Swanson first took a loss in the opener, then rebounded with a 6-4 sudden victory over Garrett Halden of Union City. The end of the day then came a match later against Decatur’s Gavin Boodt in a 7-3 decision. The loss ended a 34-12 season for Swanson.

Charlevoix’s Sam Fry also competed at 130 pounds, though fell in his first two matches to wrap up an 0-2 day.

Fry fell by pin to start against Laingsburg’s Aden Baynes, then took a 13-4 major decision loss against Lukas Selph of Reading. Fry finished 24-9 for the season.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

No. 3 Glen Lake Defeats No. 5 St. Ignace in Regional Semifinal

GLEN LAKE — Glen Lake got off to a strong start and never looked back in its 53-34 victory over St. Ignace in the Div. 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday in girls basketball. The Lakers led 12-6 after the first quarter and went on a 12-2 run to the start the second quarter. They ultimately held a 34-15 lead at halftime.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Grosse Ile Township, MI
Petoskey, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Boyne City, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Boyne City, MI
Sports
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
City
Charlevoix, MI
Boyne City, MI
Education
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Michigan

He was one of the most influential mortgage professionals under 40. He is a visionary who blends a sharp business mind with a remarkable ability to create a healthy organizational culture that has been praised by many of his employees and his competitors.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Simons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyne#Highschoolsports#Combat#Trevor Swiss#Rambler#Ford Field#Brynn Green#Howell#Plainwell
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area girls basketballl regional highlights: Frankenmuth, Swan Valley win to set up rematch

Swan Valley and Frankenmuth claimed Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal wins Tuesday, setting up the third showdown of the season between the two teams. Swan Valley opened the regional with a 48-38 win over Belding, and Frankenmuth followed with a 55-35 win over Ovid-Elsie in the Division 2 regional semifinals Tuesday at Frankenmuth. The teams play for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWMT

Lakeview, Schoolcraft girls basketball teams advance to Regional Finals

The Lakeview girls basketball team edging Mattawan in a Tuesday night, regional semifinal thriller. The 21-1 Spartans needed a defensive stop in the final seconds to beat the Wildcats 42-41. Lakeview will play East Lansing in Thursday's Regional Final at Mattawan,. The Schoolcraft Eagles scored the first 12 points of...
LAKEVIEW, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

679
Followers
925
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy