What Town Meeting gives us

The Lake Elsinore City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, began with recognition of Black History Month and a Presidents Day presentation. Mayor Timothy J. Sheridan officially designated the month of February as “Black History Month in the city of Lake Elsinore” and presented a proclamation to Pastor Willie Oliver II, president of the NAACP Branch No. 1034. It read, in part, that the city “encourages all citizens to participate in community practices that ensure equality for everyone.”Oliver thanked the city for all its support in recent years with various events such as Unity in the Community and a Juneteenth celebration at Diamond Stadium. “Even though this proclamation is great, I want to personally just say thank you to the City of Lake Elsinore for being on the forefront.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO