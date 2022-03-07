Rally held to show Fort Wayne’s support for Ukraine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans, and supporters of Ukraine gathered outside of the Allen County Courthouse Sunday afternoon to rally in support of the country and its citizens.

Many in the crowd, who circled in front of the courthouse, are Ukrainian and people showed their support by wearing the Ukrainian flag colors, creating a sea of blue and yellow.

Ukrainian and organizer for the rally, Tatyana Hutcherson, worries for her friends and family that are still in Ukraine.

“I have a step-dad, a dad, my cousins, my dad’s side of the family is all there, my family that is here, their extended family is there,” said Hutcherson. “It’s very tough to hear all this, with the bombings and the missiles going out, it’s just very rough to hear when you talk to them through either video chat or even on the phone.”

Hutcherson also explained how much the people of Ukraine appreciate the support they are receiving from all over the world.

“It means a lot to them, they love seeing as much support as possible from all over,” Hutcherson said. “It would be extraordinary from them to see that me and my friends here that are from Ukraine actually came up with this idea,” said Hutcherson. “We just want to bring unity,” Hutcherson said.

Andrew Jarmus, Parish Priest of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne, has family in Ukraine and he was at the rally for a few different reasons.

“I have family living there and my father was from Ukraine, so this obviously has a very important personal impact on me,” said Jarmus. “So I am here in support of my family, I am here also in support of and to let my community know that I support them. Everyone is really heartbroken by this and to know that we stand together on this, we have to pray together, we have to be agencies of peace.”

Jarmus says he is worried about what is happening in Ukraine and how it will end.

“I have mixed feelings about this because obviously I am very apprehensive about where this could possibly go and who knows, we just don’t know,” said Jarmus. “At the same time though, I have never seen Ukrainian people as united as they are right now. On the other side of things, I am just very proud to be of Ukrainian descent so see how the people banding together like they are.”

Jarmus does fear that history will repeat itself and people will have hatred towards those who are from opposing countries.

“My fear and my concern is that doesn’t happen here with Russian-Americans, Americans with Russian descent who have nothing to do with this and who are just as heartbroken as everyone else,” Jarmus said. “Taking our anxieties and fears out on them would just be adding wrong to wrong and it’s not going to help the healing that is eventually needing to happen once this is all over.”

Both Hutcherson and Jarmus would do anything to see and have their family and friends safe and pray that there will be peace for them soon.

“Stay strong, keep fighting, and don’t give up, Ukraine will win in the end,” Hutcherson said.

