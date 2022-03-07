ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel, Monday, March 7, 2022

By Bill Hartlep
 2 days ago
Class A

Quarterfinals

8-North Hills (12-8-0-0) vs. 1-Fox Chapel (19-0-0-1)

7:20 p.m. Monday, Alpha Ice Complex

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Norwin/5-Westmont Hilltop in semifinals, 6:45 p.m. March 16 at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Moon

Ice chips: The Foxes led PIHL Class A in points (39), goals (128) and goals against (37). They won their first 18 games before a 6-5 overtime loss to Norwin on Feb. 24. They rebounded with a 9-0 win over Plum in the season finale. Fox Chapel has been led by Tommy Healy (38 goals, 19 assists), Mason Heininger (20 goals, 35 assists) and Danny Downey (23 goals, 31 assists). Goalie Nash Wedner is 18-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. … North Hills won five of its final seven games to qualify for the postseason, including a 6-1 victory over Moon in the regular-season finale. North Hills finished third in the Southwest Division with 24 points. The Indians scored 100 goals and allowed 67. Alec Feigel leads the Indians’ scoring with 21 goals and 16 assists, followed by Anthony Kiger (14 G, 14 A), Derek Pietrzyk (17 G, 9A) and Andrew Nazak (7 G, 16 A). Tyler Manfred (3.33 GAA) and Cole Wanner (2.95 GAA) have split duties in net.

Tags: Fox Chapel, North Hills

