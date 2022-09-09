MLB MVP race 2022: Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge for AL MVP, NL MVP watch

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took home his second NL MVP honor in 2021.

Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.

AL MVP watch: Race to the finish for MVP honors

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is Sportsnaut’s breakdown of the 2022 MLB MVP race so far. Each candidate is ranked based on a variety of factors. Those factors include stats, team performance, lineup factors and probability of the overall production being sustained.

MLB stats as of September 9

AL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1. Shohei Ohtani .267/.356/.536 .892 33 86 147 7.9 7.9 2. Aaron Judge .302/4-9/684 1.092 55 118 203 9.2 8.6 3. Jose Altuve .290/.379/523 .902 24 52 159 5.0 4.5

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani takes the lead in our AL MVP race, becoming the first player to leapfrog Aaron Judge since June. Ohtani is slashing .301/.370/.659 with a 1.028 OPS and 11 home runs since Aug. 1, making him the second-best hitter in the American League during that stretch. Among starting pitchers with 130-plus innings pitched, Ohtani ranks first in strikeout rate (33%) with the fifth-lowest ERA (2.58) and the eighth-lowest BAA (.212).

There are great arguments to be made for either Ohtani or Aaron Judge. We’ve put the Yankees’ slugger atop our MLB MVP ballot for a majority of the season. However, Ohtani is turning it on late with numbers at the plate that on their own would put him in the race for AL MVP. When you factor in that he’s a top AL Cy Young candidate, the case gets even stronger. Some will argue that giving Ohtani the award means he’ll just win it every year. But that’s what happens when you have an all-time great who dominates the sport like no other, just ask barry Bonds and his seven MLB MVP awards (1990, ’92-’93, 2001-’04).

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Moving Aaron Judge to second on our AL MVP ballot isn’t a knock on him. The All-Star slugger became the first MLB player since the 2018 season to post a 9.0 FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement or better. He leads the American League in fWAR since Aug. 1 (2.8) and his 13 home runs and 1.209 are also atop the leaderboard. Oh, he also plays quality defense in the corner outfield and is acceptable defensively in center.

The most telling stat about Judge’s dominance this season is the power differential. In a season that started with complaints about the baseballs and a lack of home runs, Judge is going to break Roger Maris’s home run mark. He also has 22 more home runs than Ohtani, who is second in the AL. Putting that difference into perspective, Blue Jays’ shortstop Bo Bichette ranks 16th in the AL with 22 homers. Ultimately, the vote just came down to awarding AL MVP to the player who is doing something more historically significant.

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

At this point, our third-place vote is just being awarded to a player who deserves recognition for outstanding play on an AL contender. Jose Altuve (.333/.425/.627,199 wRC+, 1.052 OPS) is obliterating baseballs since Aug. 15. He was always on the fringe of top-five consideration, but this recent stretch at the plate for the best team in the American League warranted some attention.

NL MVP race: Defense vs Triple Crown argument

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

MLB stats as of September 1

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1. Paul Goldschmidt .328/.416/.613 1.029 35 109 188 7.1 7.5 2. Nolan Arenado .300/.362/.552 .915 28 90 156 6.9 7.3 3. Mookie Betts .280/.348/563 .911 33 74 153 6.3 6.2

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt is on pace to become the first National League player to win the MLB Triple Crown since Joe Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals accomplished the feat in 1937. Incredibly, Medwick and Cardinals’ legend Roger Hornsby account for three of the four NL Triple Crown years in baseball history. Goldschmidt’s defense is certainly a factor working against him, especially in comparison to his teammate in the NL MVP race. Ultimately, becoming the first player to do something in more than 80 years warrants a Most Valuable Player Award.

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Those inclined to place a heavier emphasis on value added by defense should vote for Nolan Arenado as the NL MVP. He ranks in the 99th percentile for Outs Above Average, proving once more he is one of the best fielders in MLB history along the infield. It’s also not like Arenado is a glove-only player. He ranks second in the NL in wRC_ (156) and is fourth in RBI.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Starring for the best team in MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is doing everything he can to get back into the NL MVP race. He leads the league in fWAR (2.4) since Aug. 1 thanks to outstanding defense in the outfield and the third-highest OPS (1.028) with the second-most home runs (10). It’s likely too little too late, but Betts should secure third place when the votes are tallied.

Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.

MLB MVP odds 2022: Who will win Most Valuable Player?

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? We look at the latest odds from BetMGM , looking at the top candidates who could win the AL and NL MVP awards this season. While he’s not quite as elite in that spot defensively, he still earned a 3.2 Defensive rating from FanGraphs with three Defensive Runs Saved in 211 innings. On top of the defensive value, Edman is the best base runner in MLB and he’s outstanding atop the lineup. Combine the defense, versatility, base-running impact and offensive production together, it gives you an MVP candidate.

2022 American League MVP odds

Player Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels +350 Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels +400 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays +500 Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox +1800 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees +2000 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox +2000 Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays +2000 Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins +2000 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians +2500 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros +2500 Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros +2500 Jose Altuve, Houston Astros +3000 Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays +3000 Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins +4000

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP.

Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award.

Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low.

It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox – Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving.

Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting.

There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great.

No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great. Darkhorse: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (+3500) – The Astros will be strong favorites to win the AL West and Tucker proved for a large stretch of the season he can be the best player in the lineup. Capable of hitting 30-plus home runs with 20 steals, 100 RBIs and a high OPS, Tucker’s odds make him a great bet for MLB MVP.

2022 National League MVP odds

Player Odds: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals +300 Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves +700 Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals +900 Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers +1000 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers +1200 Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers +1600 Francisco Lindor, New York Mets +2000 Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres +2500 Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves +2500 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves +3000 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals +3000 Pete Alonso, New York Mets +3000 Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers +3300

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals – Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP.

Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP. Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else.

Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP.

Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies – Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving.

Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto).

After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto). Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters.

Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates.

It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves – Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes.

Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes. Darkhorse: Max Scherzer, New York Mets (+4000) – The new face of the Mets’ rotation, Scherzer will be asked to do even more for the reasons mentioned above. He’s in the big market, will post numbers worthy of a Cy Young award and the extra attention for a potential division champ might earn him MVP.

When is MLB MVP announced?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MLB announced the 2021 AL and NL MVP recipients on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. An official announcement date for the 2022 MLB awards isn’t determined as of March, but the expectation is both MLB MVP awards will be handed out in November.

Recent MLB MVP winners

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, taking home all 30 first=place votes. Bryce Harper won his second MVP award, receiving 17 first-place votes.

Here are some of the past MLB MVP winners.

2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

