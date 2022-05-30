MLB MVP race 2022: Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge on top in June
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took home his second NL MVP honor in 2021.
Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.
Bookmark this page for updates on the MLB MVP race throughout the season, including the latest odds and analysis.Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format
MLB MVP watch: Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts surge after great month
Here is Sportsnaut’s breakdown of the 2022 MLB MVP race so far. Each candidate is ranked based on a variety of factors. Those factors include stats, team performance, lineup factors and probability of the overall production being sustained.
MLB stats as of Monday, May 30
AL MVP race
|Pos:
|Player
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|OPS
|Home Runs
|RBI
|wRC+
|oWAR
|1.
|Aaron Judge
|.309/.376/.669
|1.044
|19
|37
|198
|2.7
|2.
|Mike Trout
|.310/.411/./653
|1.063
|13
|28
|204
|2.8
|3.
|Rafael Devers
|.345/.376/.611
|.986
|11
|26
|180
|2.8
|4.
|Jose Ramirez
|.292/.388/.634
|1.022
|12
|48
|192
|2.7
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
As the New York Yankees hold their ground atop the MLB standings, Aaron Judge remains our frontrunner in the MLB MVP watch for the American League. He boasts the third-best wRC+ (213) in May, hitting 12 home runs with 24 RBIs and a stellar 1.106 OPS. Combine that with team record and that makes you the favorite for AL MVP.Also Read:
MLB insider expects next Aaron Judge contract to be worth $300 million
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are in a bit of a slide as of late and like it or not, that influences MVP votes. It’s not Mike Trout’s fault. Through 26 games in May, he slashed .302/.385/.625 with a 188 wRC+ and looks every bit of the 2022 MVP candidate. However, the difference in production this month and overall record push Judge ahead of him.
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers is rocketing up the MLB MVP watch heading into the summer. He looks like the best player in baseball right now, destroying baseballs in May to the tune of a 230 wRC+, 1.158 OPS and a .387/.429/.730 slash line. Combine that with the Sox moving back into the MLB postseason race and you’ve got a legitimate AL MVP candidate.
Related: Boston Red Sox schedule
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez is happy to spend his career with the Cleveland Guardians, but it might cost him a shot at winning an MLB MVP award. Cleveland’s slugger cooled off a bit in May – still posting a 164 wRC+ and .884 OPS – leading to his team slipping down the standings. The Guardians don’t look like a playoff threat in 2022 and with the years Trout and Judge are having, Ramirez has no shot at AL MVP.Also Read:
MLB mock draft 2022: Druw Jones, Termarr Johnson headline top MLB Draft prospects
NL MVP race
|Pos:
|Player
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|OPS
|Home Runs
|RBI
|wRC+
|oWAR
|1.
|Paul Goldschmidt
|.352/.416/.614
|1.030
|10
|40
|191
|2.6
|2.
|Manny Machado
|.357/.438/.583
|1.021
|8
|27
|187
|3.1
|3.
|Mookie Betts
|.294/.382/.589
|.971
|14
|32
|173
|2.3
|4.
|Pete Alonso
|.286/.357/.524
|.881
|12
|46
|146
|1.5
Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt surges ahead in the NL MVP race thanks to an unfathomable stretch in May. The All-Star first baseman posted a 252 wRC+ this month, tacking on a 1.270 OPS with a .408 batting average. It’s more than enough to push him ahead of Manny Machado, even with San Diego’s advantage in the standings.
Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Tennis elbow and a slight cool down this month pushed Machado to second in our MLB MVP watch for the National League. The injury isn’t serious and San Diego’s star third baseman is still crushing pitchers to the tune of a .977 OPS this month, it just doesn’t stack up to Goldschmidt.
Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Remember when Mookie Betts had a .178 batting average and 59 wRC+ entering the final week of April? The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t. The former AL MVP is demolishing baseballs, proving he is still one of the best hitters in baseball. As May comes to an end, Betts comes out of it with 11 home runs, 26 RBI and a 215 wRC+.
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
We mentioned above that factors like team performance and surrounding talent influence the positioning for this award race. New York is winning games without Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill. Pete Alonso is the engine behind everything right now. He hit 12 home runs in May and posted a .881 OPS. While he’s certainly not among the top candidates to win right now, he merits consideration for votes because of production, team record and the environment.
Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.
MLB MVP odds 2022: Who will win Most Valuable Player?
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? We look at the latest odds from BetMGM , looking at the top candidates who could win the AL and NL MVP awards this season.
Related: 2022 MLB predictions
2022 American League MVP odds
|Player
|Odds:
|Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
|+350
|Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
|+400
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
|+500
|Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
|+1800
|Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
|+2000
|Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
|+2000
|Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays
|+2000
|Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
|+2000
|Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
|+2500
|Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
|+2500
|Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
|+2500
|Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
|+3000
|Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
|+3000
|Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
|+4000
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP.
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award.
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low.
- Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox – Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving.
- Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting.
- Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great.
- Darkhorse: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (+3500) – The Astros will be strong favorites to win the AL West and Tucker proved for a large stretch of the season he can be the best player in the lineup. Capable of hitting 30-plus home runs with 20 steals, 100 RBIs and a high OPS, Tucker’s odds make him a great bet for MLB MVP.
Best batting average of all time: Top MLB hitters by career average, best BA in 2021
2022 National League MVP odds
|Player
|Odds:
|Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
|+300
|Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
|+700
|Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
|+900
|Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
|+1000
|Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
|+1200
|Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
|+1600
|Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
|+2000
|Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres
|+2500
|Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
|+2500
|Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
|+3000
|Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
|+3000
|Pete Alonso, New York Mets
|+3000
|Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
|+3300
- Juan Soto, Washington Nationals – Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP.
- Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else.
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP.
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies – Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving.
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto).
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters.
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates.
- Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves – Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes.
- Darkhorse: Max Scherzer, New York Mets (+4000) – The new face of the Mets’ rotation, Scherzer will be asked to do even more for the reasons mentioned above. He’s in the big market, will post numbers worthy of a Cy Young award and the extra attention for a potential division champ might earn him MVP.
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, Ben Joyce hits 105.5 mph in college
When is MLB MVP announced?
MLB announced the 2021 AL and NL MVP recipients on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. An official announcement date for the 2022 MLB awards isn’t determined as of March, but the expectation is both MLB MVP awards will be handed out in November.
Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates
Recent MLB MVP winners
Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, taking home all 30 first=place votes. Bryce Harper won his second MVP award, receiving 17 first-place votes.
Here are some of the past MLB MVP winners.Also Read:
MLB trade rumors: New York Mets, San Francisco Giants scouting top pitchers
- 2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
- 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
- 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
Related: Highest paid MLB players
More must-reads:
Comments / 0