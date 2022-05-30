MLB MVP race 2022: Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge on top in June

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took home his second NL MVP honor in 2021.

Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.

Bookmark this page for updates on the MLB MVP race throughout the season, including the latest odds and analysis.

MLB MVP watch: Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts surge after great month

Here is Sportsnaut’s breakdown of the 2022 MLB MVP race so far. Each candidate is ranked based on a variety of factors. Those factors include stats, team performance, lineup factors and probability of the overall production being sustained.

MLB stats as of Monday, May 30

AL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR 1. Aaron Judge .309/.376/.669 1.044 19 37 198 2.7 2. Mike Trout .310/.411/./653 1.063 13 28 204 2.8 3. Rafael Devers .345/.376/.611 .986 11 26 180 2.8 4. Jose Ramirez .292/.388/.634 1.022 12 48 192 2.7

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

As the New York Yankees hold their ground atop the MLB standings, Aaron Judge remains our frontrunner in the MLB MVP watch for the American League. He boasts the third-best wRC+ (213) in May, hitting 12 home runs with 24 RBIs and a stellar 1.106 OPS. Combine that with team record and that makes you the favorite for AL MVP.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are in a bit of a slide as of late and like it or not, that influences MVP votes. It’s not Mike Trout’s fault. Through 26 games in May, he slashed .302/.385/.625 with a 188 wRC+ and looks every bit of the 2022 MVP candidate. However, the difference in production this month and overall record push Judge ahead of him.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers is rocketing up the MLB MVP watch heading into the summer. He looks like the best player in baseball right now, destroying baseballs in May to the tune of a 230 wRC+, 1.158 OPS and a .387/.429/.730 slash line. Combine that with the Sox moving back into the MLB postseason race and you’ve got a legitimate AL MVP candidate.

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez is happy to spend his career with the Cleveland Guardians, but it might cost him a shot at winning an MLB MVP award. Cleveland’s slugger cooled off a bit in May – still posting a 164 wRC+ and .884 OPS – leading to his team slipping down the standings. The Guardians don’t look like a playoff threat in 2022 and with the years Trout and Judge are having, Ramirez has no shot at AL MVP.

NL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR 1. Paul Goldschmidt .352/.416/.614 1.030 10 40 191 2.6 2. Manny Machado .357/.438/.583 1.021 8 27 187 3.1 3. Mookie Betts .294/.382/.589 .971 14 32 173 2.3 4. Pete Alonso .286/.357/.524 .881 12 46 146 1.5

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt surges ahead in the NL MVP race thanks to an unfathomable stretch in May. The All-Star first baseman posted a 252 wRC+ this month, tacking on a 1.270 OPS with a .408 batting average. It’s more than enough to push him ahead of Manny Machado, even with San Diego’s advantage in the standings.

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Tennis elbow and a slight cool down this month pushed Machado to second in our MLB MVP watch for the National League. The injury isn’t serious and San Diego’s star third baseman is still crushing pitchers to the tune of a .977 OPS this month, it just doesn’t stack up to Goldschmidt.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Remember when Mookie Betts had a .178 batting average and 59 wRC+ entering the final week of April? The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t. The former AL MVP is demolishing baseballs, proving he is still one of the best hitters in baseball. As May comes to an end, Betts comes out of it with 11 home runs, 26 RBI and a 215 wRC+.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

We mentioned above that factors like team performance and surrounding talent influence the positioning for this award race. New York is winning games without Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill. Pete Alonso is the engine behind everything right now. He hit 12 home runs in May and posted a .881 OPS. While he’s certainly not among the top candidates to win right now, he merits consideration for votes because of production, team record and the environment.

Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.

MLB MVP odds 2022: Who will win Most Valuable Player?

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? We look at the latest odds from BetMGM , looking at the top candidates who could win the AL and NL MVP awards this season.

2022 American League MVP odds

Player Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels +350 Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels +400 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays +500 Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox +1800 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees +2000 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox +2000 Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays +2000 Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins +2000 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians +2500 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros +2500 Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros +2500 Jose Altuve, Houston Astros +3000 Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays +3000 Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins +4000

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP.

– It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now.

Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award.

Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low.

It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox – Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving.

Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting.

There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great.

No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great. Darkhorse: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (+3500) – The Astros will be strong favorites to win the AL West and Tucker proved for a large stretch of the season he can be the best player in the lineup. Capable of hitting 30-plus home runs with 20 steals, 100 RBIs and a high OPS, Tucker’s odds make him a great bet for MLB MVP.

2022 National League MVP odds

Player Odds: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals +300 Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves +700 Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals +900 Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers +1000 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers +1200 Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers +1600 Francisco Lindor, New York Mets +2000 Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres +2500 Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves +2500 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves +3000 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals +3000 Pete Alonso, New York Mets +3000 Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers +3300

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals – Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP.

Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP. Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else.

Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP.

Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies – Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving.

Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto).

After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto). Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters.

Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates.

It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves – Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes.

Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes. Darkhorse: Max Scherzer, New York Mets (+4000) – The new face of the Mets’ rotation, Scherzer will be asked to do even more for the reasons mentioned above. He’s in the big market, will post numbers worthy of a Cy Young award and the extra attention for a potential division champ might earn him MVP.

When is MLB MVP announced?

MLB announced the 2021 AL and NL MVP recipients on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. An official announcement date for the 2022 MLB awards isn’t determined as of March, but the expectation is both MLB MVP awards will be handed out in November.

Recent MLB MVP winners

Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, taking home all 30 first=place votes. Bryce Harper won his second MVP award, receiving 17 first-place votes.

Here are some of the past MLB MVP winners.

2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

