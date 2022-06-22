MLB MVP race 2022: Jose Ramirez closing in on Aaron Judge for AL MVP

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took home his second NL MVP honor in 2021.

Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.

MLB MVP watch: Yordan Alvarez surging for AL MVP

Here is Sportsnaut’s breakdown of the 2022 MLB MVP race so far. Each candidate is ranked based on a variety of factors. Those factors include stats, team performance, lineup factors and probability of the overall production being sustained.

MLB stats as of Tuesday, June 21

AL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR 1. Aaron Judge .301/.380/.647 1.026 25 50 186 3.6 2. Jose Ramirez .305/.397/642 1.039 16 62 193 3.8 3. Yordan Alvarez .311/.403/.623 1.026 18 47 193 2.9 4. Mike Trout .290/.387/.652 1.038 21 43 193 3.6 5. Rafael Devers .330/.384/.604 .988 16 43 177 3.8

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

The gap between Aaron Judge vs Jose Ramirez is narrowing for AL MVP. We still give the edge to the New York Yankees star outfielder, weighing factors like the MLB standings and pressure on a player to perform. However, Judge’s batting average over his last 56 plate appearances is .239 and his wRC+ stands at 128 during that stretch. Judge is No. 1 in our MLB MVP watch for now, but his stranglehold on the award is gone.

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

As the Cleveland Guardians surge in the standings, so does JoRam in the AL MVP race. While his wRC+ in June (179) isn’t elite, it surpasses the production from Judge and the overall separation in their overall stats narrows done. Factor in the other contextual factors – surrounding talent and overall value – the player with more RBIs (62) than anyone in baseball and the highest oWAR deserves more votes.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez is the AL MVP in June. To put it simply, he is playing at a historic level right now. Across 15 games this month, he boasts 19 RBIs with a 270 wRC+, a .543 wOBA and a .444/.524/.778 slash line. Alvarez remains criminally underrated and he is someone worth betting money on to win AL MVP this year for a variety of reasons.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels need to be remembered in MLB history for wasting one of the greatest baseball players ever. Mike Trout looks like an AL MVP once more, overcoming injuries to rank among the league leaders in production. Unfortunately, Los Angeles is seemingly incapable of putting a good team around him and that means there is little hope for him to win another AL MVP or to make the playoffs.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox need to be careful. Failed contract talks with Rafael Devers already cost this franchise millions of dollars. He took that next step into superstardom this season, the production speaks for itself. As the Red Sox keep riding his hot streak back into the postseason picture, Devers’ asking price keeps soaring.

NL MVP race: Paul Goldschmidt running away, Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts chasing

Stats as of Wednesday, June 22

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR 1. Paul Goldschmidt .339/.417/.614 1.031 16 58 189 3.7 2. Bryce Harper .326/.391/.622 1.013 15 48 173 2.8 3. Pete Alonso .285/.366/.559 .924 20 65 156 2.4 4. Manny Machado .328/.400/.545 .945 12 46 163 3.7 5. Tommy Edman .279/.353/.416 .770 7 29 123 2.8

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt has cooled off a bit in June, decreasing the distance in the NL MVP race. Entering June 22, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger boasted an outstanding 178 wRC+ with a .306/.405/.548 slash line. It’s not the historic production we saw in May, but it’s more than enough to have the best player on one of the best teams in the National League atop for the MVP.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

It’s hard to imagine where the Philadelphia Phillies would be, besides near the bottom of the MLB standings, without Bryce Harper. The reigning NL MVP is destroying pitchers this month to the tune of a 235 wRC+ (highest in NL) and a 517 wOBA (first in NL). It doesn’t matter that he isn’t playing the field, Harper is sensational with the bat.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The Polar Bear moves up a spot in the MVP watch with Mookie Betts sidelined indefinitely. It also helps that Pete Alonso is slugging .641 in June with a 182 wRC+ and walking in 10.7% of his plate appearances. As long as this keeps up and the Mets lead in the NL, Alonso will earn quite a few MVP votes.

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

We started to see the best version of Manny Machado right before the foot injury. He posted a 200 wRC+ with a 370/.452/.630 slash line in 31 plate appearances before going down in Colorado. If he makes a full recovery and returns to his elite form, Machado can jump over Harper and Alonso.

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

On the surface, Tommy Edman lacks the offensive production to be ranked this highly amongst his peers for the award. Look further. He played sensational defense at second base before agreeing to flip to shortstop

Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.

MLB MVP odds 2022: Who will win Most Valuable Player?

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? We look at the latest odds from BetMGM , looking at the top candidates who could win the AL and NL MVP awards this season. While he’s not quite as elite in that spot defensively, he still earned a 3.2 Defensive rating from FanGraphs with three Defensive Runs Saved in 211 innings. On top of the defensive value, Edman is the best base runner in MLB and he’s outstanding atop the lineup. Combine the defense, versatility, base-running impact and offensive production together, it gives you an MVP candidate.

2022 American League MVP odds

Player Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels +350 Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels +400 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays +500 Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox +1800 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees +2000 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox +2000 Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays +2000 Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins +2000 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians +2500 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros +2500 Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros +2500 Jose Altuve, Houston Astros +3000 Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays +3000 Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins +4000

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP.

– It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now.

Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award.

Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low.

It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox – Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving.

Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting.

There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great.

No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great. Darkhorse: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (+3500) – The Astros will be strong favorites to win the AL West and Tucker proved for a large stretch of the season he can be the best player in the lineup. Capable of hitting 30-plus home runs with 20 steals, 100 RBIs and a high OPS, Tucker’s odds make him a great bet for MLB MVP.

2022 National League MVP odds

Player Odds: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals +300 Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves +700 Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals +900 Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers +1000 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers +1200 Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers +1600 Francisco Lindor, New York Mets +2000 Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres +2500 Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves +2500 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves +3000 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals +3000 Pete Alonso, New York Mets +3000 Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers +3300

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals – Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP.

Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP. Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else.

Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP.

Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies – Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving.

Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto).

After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto). Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters.

Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates.

It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves – Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes.

Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes. Darkhorse: Max Scherzer, New York Mets (+4000) – The new face of the Mets’ rotation, Scherzer will be asked to do even more for the reasons mentioned above. He’s in the big market, will post numbers worthy of a Cy Young award and the extra attention for a potential division champ might earn him MVP.

When is MLB MVP announced?

MLB announced the 2021 AL and NL MVP recipients on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. An official announcement date for the 2022 MLB awards isn’t determined as of March, but the expectation is both MLB MVP awards will be handed out in November.

Recent MLB MVP winners

Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, taking home all 30 first=place votes. Bryce Harper won his second MVP award, receiving 17 first-place votes.

Here are some of the past MLB MVP winners.

2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

