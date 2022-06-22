ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB MVP race 2022: Jose Ramirez closing in on Aaron Judge for AL MVP

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqPDS_0eWwb0Fz00

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took home his second NL MVP honor in 2021.

Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.

Bookmark this page for updates on the MLB MVP race throughout the season, including the latest odds and analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3ImK_0eWwb0Fz00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format

MLB MVP watch: Yordan Alvarez surging for AL MVP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDhE3_0eWwb0Fz00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here is Sportsnaut’s breakdown of the 2022 MLB MVP race so far. Each candidate is ranked based on a variety of factors. Those factors include stats, team performance, lineup factors and probability of the overall production being sustained.

Related: Best MLB lineups

MLB stats as of Tuesday, June 21

AL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR
1. Aaron Judge .301/.380/.647 1.026 25 50 186 3.6
2. Jose Ramirez .305/.397/642 1.039 16 62 193 3.8
3. Yordan Alvarez .311/.403/.623 1.026 18 47 193 2.9
4. Mike Trout .290/.387/.652 1.038 21 43 193 3.6
5. Rafael Devers .330/.384/.604 .988 16 43 177 3.8

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

The gap between Aaron Judge vs Jose Ramirez is narrowing for AL MVP. We still give the edge to the New York Yankees star outfielder, weighing factors like the MLB standings and pressure on a player to perform. However, Judge’s batting average over his last 56 plate appearances is .239 and his wRC+ stands at 128 during that stretch. Judge is No. 1 in our MLB MVP watch for now, but his stranglehold on the award is gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msTEP_0eWwb0Fz00
Also Read:
MLB insider expects next Aaron Judge contract to be worth $300 million

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

As the Cleveland Guardians surge in the standings, so does JoRam in the AL MVP race. While his wRC+ in June (179) isn’t elite, it surpasses the production from Judge and the overall separation in their overall stats narrows done. Factor in the other contextual factors – surrounding talent and overall value – the player with more RBIs (62) than anyone in baseball and the highest oWAR deserves more votes.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez is the AL MVP in June. To put it simply, he is playing at a historic level right now. Across 15 games this month, he boasts 19 RBIs with a 270 wRC+, a .543 wOBA and a .444/.524/.778 slash line. Alvarez remains criminally underrated and he is someone worth betting money on to win AL MVP this year for a variety of reasons.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels need to be remembered in MLB history for wasting one of the greatest baseball players ever. Mike Trout looks like an AL MVP once more, overcoming injuries to rank among the league leaders in production. Unfortunately, Los Angeles is seemingly incapable of putting a good team around him and that means there is little hope for him to win another AL MVP or to make the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8PaM_0eWwb0Fz00
Also Read:
MLB mock draft 2022: Top MLB Draft prospects rise, fall in June

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox need to be careful. Failed contract talks with Rafael Devers already cost this franchise millions of dollars. He took that next step into superstardom this season, the production speaks for itself. As the Red Sox keep riding his hot streak back into the postseason picture, Devers’ asking price keeps soaring.

Related: Boston Red Sox schedule

NL MVP race: Paul Goldschmidt running away, Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts chasing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUftr_0eWwb0Fz00
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Stats as of Wednesday, June 22

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ oWAR
1. Paul Goldschmidt .339/.417/.614 1.031 16 58 189 3.7
2. Bryce Harper .326/.391/.622 1.013 15 48 173 2.8
3. Pete Alonso .285/.366/.559 .924 20 65 156 2.4
4. Manny Machado .328/.400/.545 .945 12 46 163 3.7
5. Tommy Edman .279/.353/.416 .770 7 29 123 2.8

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt has cooled off a bit in June, decreasing the distance in the NL MVP race. Entering June 22, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger boasted an outstanding 178 wRC+ with a .306/.405/.548 slash line. It’s not the historic production we saw in May, but it’s more than enough to have the best player on one of the best teams in the National League atop for the MVP.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

It’s hard to imagine where the Philadelphia Phillies would be, besides near the bottom of the MLB standings, without Bryce Harper. The reigning NL MVP is destroying pitchers this month to the tune of a 235 wRC+ (highest in NL) and a 517 wOBA (first in NL). It doesn’t matter that he isn’t playing the field, Harper is sensational with the bat.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The Polar Bear moves up a spot in the MVP watch with Mookie Betts sidelined indefinitely. It also helps that Pete Alonso is slugging .641 in June with a 182 wRC+ and walking in 10.7% of his plate appearances. As long as this keeps up and the Mets lead in the NL, Alonso will earn quite a few MVP votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Lq3L_0eWwb0Fz00 Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2022 and college baseball

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

We started to see the best version of Manny Machado right before the foot injury. He posted a 200 wRC+ with a 370/.452/.630 slash line in 31 plate appearances before going down in Colorado. If he makes a full recovery and returns to his elite form, Machado can jump over Harper and Alonso.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

On the surface, Tommy Edman lacks the offensive production to be ranked this highly amongst his peers for the award. Look further. He played sensational defense at second base before agreeing to flip to shortstop

Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.

MLB MVP odds 2022: Who will win Most Valuable Player?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dsCR_0eWwb0Fz00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? We look at the latest odds from BetMGM , looking at the top candidates who could win the AL and NL MVP awards this season. While he’s not quite as elite in that spot defensively, he still earned a 3.2 Defensive rating from FanGraphs with three Defensive Runs Saved in 211 innings. On top of the defensive value, Edman is the best base runner in MLB and he’s outstanding atop the lineup. Combine the defense, versatility, base-running impact and offensive production together, it gives you an MVP candidate.

Related: 2022 MLB predictions

2022 American League MVP odds

Player Odds:
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels +350
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels +400
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays +500
Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox +1800
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees +2000
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox +2000
Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays +2000
Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins +2000
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians +2500
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros +2500
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros +2500
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros +3000
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays +3000
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins +4000
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It’s understandable why Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP. It’s not even because he is the reigning award recipient. Ohtani can be among the MLB leaders in home runs and OPS, all while posting a stellar ERA with a high strikeout rate. With that said, we haven’t seen a back-to-back MLB MVP since 2012-’13 (Miguel Cabrera) and Ohtani comes with injury risks. However, he is the best player in baseball and it comes as no surprise he is favorite for MLB MVP.
  • Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – Turning 31 in August, Mike Trout last played 140-plus games in 2018. That’s not to say he can’t win AL MVP, this is still the best position player in MLB. However, Ohtani’s presence could lead to the teammates splitting votes. So, Trout won’t be the AL MVP candidate we’re betting on right now.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – Among the favorites to win AL MVP, Guerrero Jr. would be our pick. The expanded MLB playoffs mean missing the postseason, a negative for some voters, won’t be an issue. So, you have a slugger capable of winning the AL batting title and leading the league in home runs. Frankly, Vladito is a legitimate threat for the Triple Crown. Ranked third in AL MVP odds, Guerrero Jr. is our favorite to win the award.
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – It all comes down to durability for Aaron Judge. He played 155 games in 2017 and finished with 55 homers and 128 RBIs. Ever since, IL stints have become a yearly problem. The odds make him a reasonable bet, but the likelihood he stays healthy is low.
  • Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox – Devers will certainly make a case for AL MVP if he maintains his production from 2021 (38 home runs, 214 runs produced, .538 SLG), but he needs the Red Sox to win the AL East. Otherwise, the division winner will likely have a player more deserving.
  • Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – There’s a very strong possibility Franco wins an AL MVP in his career. However, a 21-year-old without great power (right now) and who won’t be competing for a batting crown this year, probably doesn’t finish top-10 in AL MVP voting.
  • Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox – No one should be expecting the version of Robert we saw in the second half of the 2021 season. The .350/.389/.622 slash line simply isn’t achievable for a player with a high strikeout rate. However, Robert is fully capable of hitting 30 home runs with 20 steals and 160 runs produced. If the White Sox finish near the top of the AL, Robert could take home MVP. Bet on him now while the odds are still great.
  • Darkhorse: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (+3500) – The Astros will be strong favorites to win the AL West and Tucker proved for a large stretch of the season he can be the best player in the lineup. Capable of hitting 30-plus home runs with 20 steals, 100 RBIs and a high OPS, Tucker’s odds make him a great bet for MLB MVP.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00weuI_0eWwb0Fz00 Also Read:
Best batting average of all time: Top MLB hitters by career average, best BA in 2021

2022 National League MVP odds

Player Odds:
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals +300
Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves +700
Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals +900
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers +1000
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers +1200
Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers +1600
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets +2000
Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres +2500
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves +2500
Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves +3000
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals +3000
Pete Alonso, New York Mets +3000
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers +3300
  • Juan Soto, Washington Nationals – Soto is the best hitter in baseball and it’s not really a debate. The Nationals won’t win their division, but Soto can post an OBP near .500 with 30-plus home runs and carry this team to a Wild Card spot. If he does that, he’ll meet the very definition of MVP.
  • Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres – Similar to Ohtani and Judge, durability is the most important factor for Tatís Jr. Sadly, the point is already proven. Sidelined until June with a fractured wrist, Tatis Jr’s odds to win MLB MVP take a massive shot. Bet on someone else.
  • Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – Acuña should be fully recovered from his torn ACL on Opening Day, but there is always the possibility that he isn’t quite the same level of athlete in his first year back. More time spent at DH with fewer steals could hurt his chances, but a 30-30 season also might win NL MVP.
  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies – Voter fatigue is real. As a two-time NL MVP, Harper has history working against him. Few believe the Phillies are the team to beat in their division and that will also work against Harper. We’re not willing to bet on him winning it this year, but not because he won’t be deserving.
  • Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – After signing with the Dodgers, there’s a strong case to be made for Freeman to win MVP outside the current favorites. He’s going to be in a phenomenal lineup and playing for the best team in MLB. If the Dodgers get 30-plus home runs and a .950 OPS out of him, voters might choose him over a repeat (Harper) and a player on a non-contender (Soto).
  • Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Playing for the best team in baseball in a big market, Betts already boasts two huge factors working in his favor. We haven’t seen the best version of him as of late, but the talent to hit 30 home runs with a .280-plus average for the No.1 team in the NL could sway voters.
  • Francisco Lindor, New York Mets – It seems Mets fans are putting money on the line to get those NL MVP odds up for Lindor. It’s a bad bet. We haven’t seen that 30-homer and 20-steal player since 2019 and nothing suggests it’s returning. Spend those dollars betting on other darkhorse MLB MVP candidates.
  • Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves – Moving from Oakland to Atlanta is a huge boost for Olson’s shot at an MLB MVP award. He’s a great bet to hit 40-plus home runs and drive in 100-plus RBI. If you combine that with Gold Glove defense at first for a division champ, that will earn a lot of MVP votes.
  • Darkhorse: Max Scherzer, New York Mets (+4000) – The new face of the Mets’ rotation, Scherzer will be asked to do even more for the reasons mentioned above. He’s in the big market, will post numbers worthy of a Cy Young award and the extra attention for a potential division champ might earn him MVP.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CArSv_0eWwb0Fz00 Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, Ben Joyce hits 105.5 mph in college

When is MLB MVP announced?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsWC4_0eWwb0Fz00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MLB announced the 2021 AL and NL MVP recipients on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. An official announcement date for the 2022 MLB awards isn’t determined as of March, but the expectation is both MLB MVP awards will be handed out in November.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

Recent MLB MVP winners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kczre_0eWwb0Fz00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, taking home all 30 first=place votes. Bryce Harper won his second MVP award, receiving 17 first-place votes.

Here are some of the past MLB MVP winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22c29e_0eWwb0Fz00 Also Read:
MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors in June
  • 2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  • 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
  • 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
  • 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  • 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
  • 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
  • 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  • 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

Related: Highest paid MLB players

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge remains without a long-term contract and is set for an arbitration hearing on Friday to determine his salary for the 2022 season. The Yankees offered Judge a deal worth $17 million for the season, though he’s seeking somewhere close to the $21 million range, according to reports. Ahead […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Ken Rosenthal eviscerates Detroit Tigers rebuild, GM Al Avila

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal took the Detroit Tigers to task, exposing their deficiencies this season and blaming general manager Al Avila for failures. Detroit sits fourth in AL Central standings with a 26-42 record, one win ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals. Although the Royals are mailing it in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Astros vs Yanks, Musgrove returns to face Phils

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:. American League powerhouses square off when Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros in the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series. New York boasts the best record in the majors, and Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies Bounce Back to Take Series Opener from Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies sought a much-needed bounce back after suffering a disappointing two-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. A bounce back is certainly what they found. Things began grimly for the Phillies, as San Diego's Eric Hosmer launched a long solo shot off of Ranger Suárez to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Mvp#Mlb Playoffs#Mlb Draft#Al Mvp#Philadelphia Phillies#Nl#Major League Baseball#American#Rbi#New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy