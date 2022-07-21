The Secret to Meghan Markle’s Long Lashes is This Award-Winning Serum — Now 20% Off at Dermstore

Click here to read the full article.

Whether it’s her body soap or her go-to perfume, we can’t get enough of Meghan Markle ’s lavish self-care beauty choices. The Duchess of Sussex knows how to pamper herself to the maximum, and we’ve been taking notes whenever we can. From her favorite brands like Kate Somerville to versatile “cure-alls,” Markle knows what you need to invest in ASAP. We’ve always wanted to know the details about achieving her long, long lashes — and now we know!

The former royal told Allure back in 2017 what the secret to her long, luscious lashes was. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” While it usually retails for nearly $100, you can snag it for less than $80 at Dermstore with the code REVITALASH20 until July 24th. Plus, this code works with a ton of other RevitaLash Cosmetic products, in case you want to stock up on a few.

The Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a powerful eyelash serum that helps better the overall appearance of one’s eyelashes. The 2020 New Beauty Award winner uses a blend of natural botanicals to improve flexibility, shine, and overall moisture. If you’re not sold yet, the serum was once boasted to be sold every 33 seconds, according to the brand and People .

It’s also available on Amazon where one review raved about it, saying: “OMG, this is an amazing product! I read the reviews and knew I needed to give this product about 3 months + to see the results I wanted. I did and I am so in love with my lashes and brows now… I will be a lifelong customer!” Another review added , “This product is amazing and highly recommend. I have used this for 6 weeks and I cannot believe the growth.”

But the serum is only marked down right now at Dermstore and it comes in a three-month supply. All you have to do is apply a thin line directly above the lash line once a day.

