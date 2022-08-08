96-01 Cherokee sport outlasts all of these. They haven’t been produced for over 20 years yet I see them on the road every day. I know plenty of people that have over 500k miles on them.
the best engine in the world is the old school Chrysler 225 slant 6 half a million miles was nothing for one of them engines!
My 1968 FJ40 LANDCRUISER which I've owned since 1996 has close to 560k miles on it and it stills runs like a beast.... straight 6, 3 speed and I wouldn't trade it for anything.
Comments / 39