Electronics

Best Fire TV Stick in 2022

By Sarah Lord
CNET
 6 days ago

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Streaming devices are now a crucial part of the TV-watching experience. While most new...

www.cnet.com

SPY

Top 12 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $60 Smart Glasses, $99 Air Fryer, $100 Radon Detector

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s best Amazon deals list for Wednesday, May 11, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on cool gear that will decorate your deck or patio, jumpstart your car, protect your home and more. But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to take advantage of one great deal, and today is the day you need to make the...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best VPN for Your Smart TV

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you want to keep your viewing habits private and unlock more streaming options, having a VPN for your smart TV is a good idea. Long gone are the days of the boxy, fuzzy-pictured TV sets your parents grew up with -- along with the viewer anonymity we once enjoyed with them. TVs have evolved over the years to become the thin ultra-HD smart TVs many of us have hanging on our living room walls today. And those smart TVs are connected to the internet, which means they're transmitting all kinds of information while you're streaming your favorite movies and TV shows.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Portable Projector for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. You don't need bulky gear or a big budget for a big screen. With a small portable projector you can have a movie night inside a pillow fort, in the backyard or even out in the wilderness. The best options can fit easily in any backpack, and some are small enough to fit in your pocket.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessories for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2 prior to Facebook's rebrand, is a stand-alone system that has brought virtual realty closer to the mainstream than ever before. It's available starting at a reasonable $299 for the 128GB model, and consists of a headset and a pair of controllers. Those are the only basic pieces you need to jump into the world of VR, but there is a whole ecosystem of accessories out there designed to enhance your VR experience, protect your equipment and make you feel more comfortable while playing.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
CNET

Your Phone Screen Is Gross. Here's How to Clean It the Right Way

Areas like kitchens and bathrooms are typically cleaned regularly as they can harbor bacteria, but phones need the same touch-up. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, it needs to be cleaned to make it last as long as possible. And with COVID-19 still around, it's important to disinfect the items you frequently touch and that come in direct contact with others.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget the Shoelaces. This Shoe Hack Will Change Your Footwear Life

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. The past two-plus years of working from home have elevated comfort and convenience over style and polish. That means T-shirts and sweatpants for some, slippers or bare soles for others. But as many transition back into hybrid schedules, that doesn't mean workwear has to bounce back as well.
APPAREL
Decider.com

If I Die, Blame TV’s Endless Midseason Breaks

Once upon a time way back in January, I declared to the entire internet that Netflix dividing Ozark’s final season into two parts was a good thing. Cut to four months later, and I’m willing to admit: I was a fool. A reckless, childish fool. Midseason breaks aren’t a refreshing change of pace. They’re a cruel and senseless game played by our TV overlords, and for the love of my sanity I need them to end. When Netflix initially started experimenting with two-part seasons, I understood. Netflix pioneered releasing entire seasons of new content all at once. It’s a strategy that’s...
TV SERIES
CNET

Browser-Based VPNs: 3 to Try if You Want to Improve Online Privacy

If you want to secure your digital information and keep your browsing habits private, using a VPN, or virtual private network, is a good option. While a standalone VPN is likely to provide you with the best protection, you might be looking for something more lightweight that will still increase your security. If so, you should consider using a browser-based VPN. Easier to use than a standalone VPN, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Brave Browser all offer browser-based options designed to keep you scrolling fast while hiding your IP for private browsing.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Samsung Reportedly Cutting Phone Production by 10% This Year

Halfway through the year, Samsung has reportedly cut how many phones it expects to produce this year by 10%, citing lower global demand because of high inflation and unrest over the war in Ukraine. Samsung originally estimated it would ship 310 million phones by year's end, but that number has...
BUSINESS
CNET

What It's Like to Ditch My Apple Watch for a Luxury Hybrid Watch

Smartwatches are designed to do three things well: prevent you from having to reach for your phone as often, track health metrics and look great on your wrist. But not all smartwatches are created equal. Some are better at functioning as a phone replacement, while others are meant to look like a regular wristwatch. That sums up the biggest difference between traditional smartwatches (like the Apple Watch) and hybrid smartwatches such as the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, which I just reviewed.
NFL
CNET

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in June 2022

We're heading into June and Netflix is having a relatively quiet month. There's nothing on the level of Stranger Things releasing in June, but we will see the return of The Umbrella Academy. The show's third season drops on June 22. US audiences will also get to see the finale...
TV SERIES
CNET

Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in June 2022

Prime Video is having a big one in June, with the return of -- we think -- the best superhero TV show on the planet in The Boys. That drops really soon on June 3. Outside of that we've got the outstanding No Time To Die coming on June 10. Definitely give that a watch.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Save Hundreds on Already-Discounted Refurb MacBooks Today at Woot

Apple's MacBooks repeatedly top our lists for the best laptops of the year, but the one drawback has always been that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. That's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops prices on its own products, so deals on these sleek laptops are pretty slim. But if you're hoping to grab a MacBook at less than list price, you can save big by opting for a refurbished model.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only at Woot

From phones to earbuds to smart watches, Apple devices consistently score top marks in our reviews, frequently claiming the top spot in our best device lists. Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never drops its prices, which can make finding its products at a bargain a challenge. If you don't mind a preowned device, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot has a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones on sale, and you can save hundreds compared with what it would cost you to buy from Apple directly.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Lenovo's Budget-Friendly Smart Clock Essential Is 50% Off Today Only

If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. A few years ago, the brand released a simpler version of the smart clock with only the essential features. Right now that very Smart Clock Essential is back to its all-time low of $25 at Best Buy. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so snag one for 50% off while you can.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iOS 15.5 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 15.5, was released nearly two weeks ago, and you may have noticed some new features and updates on your iPhone. If you still haven't downloaded the iOS update, however, there are a few things you're missing out on. The follow-up to iOS 15.4 offers...
CELL PHONES

