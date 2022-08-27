ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

Click on each image to see the full profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnXu9_0eWGB9Ky00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLVyq_0eWGB9Ky00

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 082722  0900

The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

