Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’ is back tonight

The Paddy Pimblett next fight news has arrived. “The Baddy” will make his return to the Octagon looking for a fifth straight victory in December, at UFC 282. But who will the surging lightweight star face in his next matchup?

Who will Paddy Pimblett next fight be against?

UFC 282 is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be Pimblett’s first fight in the United States since his UFC debut in Sept. of last year. Welcoming him back to US shores will be 11-bout Octagon veteran Jared Gordon. The matchup is another solid step up in competition and a booking the New York native actually called for recently.

How to watch Pimblett vs Gordon on Dec. 10

Pimblett vs Gordon will serve as a featured matchup at UFC 282 on Dec. 10

UFC 282 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The pay-per-view portion of the event kicks off at 10 PM ET exclusively on ESPN+, for $74.99

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon preview

Gordon has won four of his last five fights in the UFC and seems to be hitting a peak period in his fighting career. After splitting his first six bouts in the promotion he has evolved into a durable and legitimate challenge for any fighter in the division. The American offers “The Baddy” his toughest test yet as a member of the UFC roster.

Ground War: What has made Gordon a test for all his opponents is the fact that he has a grinding wrestling style and an unbreakable will. While he isn’t a submission ace like Pimblett he could be the first high-level opponent to bring a heavy wrestling attack and test the Englishman’s takedown defense and grappling skills off his back.

Gut Check: Gordon has heart and guts for days. He will not waiver or be flustered by trash talk and a firefight in the Octagon. This could be another first for Pimblett where his toughness and ability to stay mentally focused in a bout is tested by a fighter who will not relent because he knows the massive name-building opportunity he has if he can derail the Pimblett hype train.

UFC 282 betting odds: Pimblett (-250), Gordon (+210)

The bottom line: While Gordon may not have major name value, especially for casual fans, the booking is the right one for Pimblett and the UFC. It is a fight that is another step up in competition while not feeding their UK cash cow to the wolves too early.

Pimblett is a strong betting favorite heading into the bout, but there is certainly danger in the matchup for the Englishman, and that is why it is a smartly booked scrap.

What makes Paddy Pimblett so popular?

A Legitimate Star on the Rise: The hype surrounding Pimblett isn’t smoke and mirrors. He is a serious MMA talent and stamped his place as the most popular competitor to ever compete in the UK’s best cage fighting organization, Cage Warriors.

Paddy Pimblett record: 19-3 (6 knockouts, 8 submissions)

19-3 (6 knockouts, 8 submissions) Paddy Pimblett height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Pimblett had a long tenure in Cage Warriors. Competing for the promotion on 14 occasions and earning an 11-3 record.

He gained a reputation as Cage Warriors’ most marketable star after headlining three events for the promotion.

Pimblett won the organization’s featherweight title in 2016, and almost matched Cage Warriors alum McGregor when he came up short in a 2018 bid to be a two-division champion.

The Baddy Boy: Part of Pimblett’s fanfare is the unabashed confidence he has in himself. It’s a reason why many observers of the sport have compared him to other brash UK MMA greats, and former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

Pimblett is a fascinating talent because his Beatles-style mop-top haircut makes him look like a well-mannered individual. But then he’ll unleash a foul-mouthed torrent of trash talk that appeals to fans of bold combat athletes like Nate Diaz and Jake Paul .

The money-making potential for “The Baddy” brand is so undeniable that popular sports site Barstool Sports gave him a “ seven-figure deal ” in 2021 to be a brand ambassador and content creator. An unheard-of feat for a fighter with only one UFC fight under their belt.

Pimblett has an established history of gaining a serious amount of weight in-between fights as he dives into his love of sugar-filled or fatty foods when he is not in fight camp. However, he has yet to have any issues when it comes to time to weigh in before his UFC bouts.

Following his win over Jordan Leavitt, the Englishman touched many fans with the revelation of a friend’s death by suicide before the fight. He then called for men to be more willing to express their emotions during tough times because it could have saved his friend’s life.

Pimblett’s enemies list extended into the world of professional wrestling when he and AEW World Champion MJF traded barbs and fight threats on Twitter in November.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the cash they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Over his short career, Pimblett has amassed an estimated net worth of between $1 and $5 million .

