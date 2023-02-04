ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Paddy Pimblett next fight: 3 opponent options, including Brad Riddell

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To1LF_0eW1EbXs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJB6l_0eW1EbXs00

The Paddy Pimblett next fight news should be coming soon, but as his legion of fans waits for his next date inside the Octagon, we offer up three opponent options for “The Baddy.” Plus, we take a look back at his controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

Who will Paddy Pimblett next fight be against?

While many left UFC 282 feeling Pimblett should have suffered his first loss inside the Octagon, the English star was given the nod by the judges and stayed unbeaten in the UFC. With his momentum intact, there are many interesting fight options in his future and that is why bouts against Clay Guida, Brad Riddell, or Mark. O. Madsen makes the most sense next.

  • The Carpenter: Clay Guida is a beloved UFC competitor but far removed from his athletic prime. While he is no pushover, he is a fitting matchup for Pimblett as a big-name fighter to add to his resume while not being too serious a jump up in competition.
  • Quake: While the native of New Zealand is currently on a three-fight losing skid, those setbacks came against ranked talent at lightweight. Meaning this would still be a very dangerous matchup for Pimblett but also a winnable matchup that could boost his standing in the division.
  • The Olympian: A matchup with silver-medal-winning Greco-Roman wrestler Mak O. Madsen could be an interesting next test. Grappling is Pimblett’s bread-and-butter and he will have trouble having success on that mat against the 38-year-old.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon recap

What makes Jared Gordon a difficult opponent is he isn’t flashy or has a specific bread-and-butter technique he employs. Instead, he makes a fight dirty and pushes opponents to prove they are more skilled and athletic. Paddy Pimblett was neither more skilled nor athletic in a razor-thin win at UFC 282.

What happened: Gordon used a good left hook to score often in the bout and was able to nullify the Englishman’s strong grappling. With his go-to attack thwarted, the fight devolved into a points-scoring brawl that many observers felt the American did enough in to win. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White claimed a lack of third-round aggressiveness likely cost Gordon a fight he should have won.

The fallout: While Pimblett likes to stand and trade, the glaring weaknesses in his striking were put on full display. Hopefully, the close call is a lesson for him to either stop blowing up in weight between fights and get better or change camps. Because as he goes higher up in competition the margin for error becomes almost nonexistent.

Also Read:

Conor McGregor next fight: ‘Notorious” return fight is official

The roadmap: While his detractors will say he is all hype, a win is a win, and “The Baddy” is still 4-0 in the promotion. Don’t expect the UFC push to slow or stop anytime soon and Pimblett will be in another featured pay-per-view bout sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyVf5_0eW1EbXs00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A Legitimate Star on the Rise: The hype surrounding Pimblett isn’t smoke and mirrors. He is a serious MMA talent and stamped his place as the most popular competitor to ever compete in the UK’s best cage fighting organization, Cage Warriors.

  • Paddy Pimblett record: 20-3 (6 knockouts, 8 submissions)
  • Paddy Pimblett height: 5-foot-10
  • Pimblett had a long tenure in Cage Warriors. Competing for the promotion on 14 occasions and earning an 11-3 record.
  • He gained a reputation as Cage Warriors’ most marketable star after headlining three events for the promotion.
  • Pimblett won the organization’s featherweight title in 2016, and almost matched Cage Warriors alum McGregor when he came up short in a 2018 bid to be a two-division champion.
Also Read:

Khamzat Chimaev next fight: 3 opponent options, including Colby Covington

The Baddy Boy: Part of Pimblett’s fanfare is the unabashed confidence he has in himself. It’s a reason why many observers of the sport have compared him to other brash UK MMA greats, and former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

  • Pimblett is a fascinating talent because his Beatles-style mop-top haircut makes him look like a well-mannered individual. But then he’ll unleash a foul-mouthed torrent of trash talk that appeals to fans of bold combat athletes like Nate Diaz and Jake Paul .
  • The money-making potential for “The Baddy” brand is so undeniable that popular sports site Barstool Sports gave him a “ seven-figure deal ” in 2021 to be a brand ambassador and content creator. An unheard-of feat for a fighter with only one UFC fight under their belt.
  • Pimblett has an established history of gaining a serious amount of weight in-between fights as he dives into his love of sugar-filled or fatty foods when he is not in fight camp. However, he has yet to have any issues when it comes to time to weigh in before his UFC bouts.
  • Following his win over Jordan Leavitt, the Englishman touched many fans with the revelation of a friend’s death by suicide before the fight. He then called for men to be more willing to express their emotions during tough times because it could have saved his friend’s life.
  • Pimblett’s enemies list extended into the world of professional wrestling when he and AEW World Champion MJF traded barbs and fight threats on Twitter in November.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the cash they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Over his short career, Pimblett has amassed an estimated net worth of between $1 and $5 million .

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 68 results: Serghei Spivac steamrolls over Derrick Lewis in first round, calls out Jon Jones

Serghei Spivac may have just hammered the final nail into the coffin of Derrick Lewis’ run as a UFC title contender. The 28-year-old Moldovan heavyweight steamrolled over Lewis on Saturday night, tapping out “The Black Beast” with a first-round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place at the UFC APEX. Spivac (16-3) dragged Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) to the mat at will, scoring at six takedowns in the brief contest, before going to work and securing the fight-ending submission. The official time of the stoppage was 3:05 of the opening round.
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Spun

Dana White Announces Next Opponent For Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon is set. The former UFC double champion will coach against Michael Chandler on the 31st season of "The Ultimate Fighter" before facing him in a highly-anticipated battle. There is no set date or location for the fight, but it will take place ...
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calfkicker.com

Dustin Poirier had a field day after UFC announced McGregor vs Chandler on TUF

Dustin Poirier is having fun and gloating after his performances against both Michael Chandler and McGregor. Poirier did so in response to the announcement that Conor McGregor will be returning against Michael Chandler. Three months ago at UFC 281, Poirier last appeared in the cage against Chandler. The bout is...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy