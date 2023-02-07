Best Wireless Gaming Headsets 2023: Bluetooth, Budget, and More

A gaming headset is an essential piece of any battle station, especially if you can't crank up a good set of speakers. Gamers today don't just game — they also stream videos of themselves playing, create content for YouTube, and more — a good gaming headset has to offer more than just the basics. Excellent audio, premium build quality, and maximum comfort are a must in any headset.

Now, how about all of that in a convenient wireless package?

(If you don't think you need a wireless headset, head over to our best PC gaming headsets page for the best options, period — wired and wireless.)

There are tons of wireless headset options to choose from, and they're not cheap, often costing upwards of $200. Plus, there's more to consider than just price:

How far can you roam before the signal cuts out? What's the battery life like? Can you charge the headset while using it? Does it come with a charging stand? Does it come with both Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and can you use both simultaneously?

We've tested dozens of wireless headsets over the years, and we've compiled a list of the best options for every type of listener — gamers, streamers, creators, and audiophiles alike.

The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets You Can Buy Today

1. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE

Best Wireless Headset

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20-40,000 Hz | Mic: Omnidirectional | Connectivity: USB Type-A 2.4 GHz dongle | Weight: 0.8 pounds(360g)

Powerful Hi-res audio Immaculate presentation Great battery life Wireless range depends on house construction Headband digs in a bit over time Slightly heavy reverb

With its immaculate look and premium quality audio, The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is an easy choice for the best wireless headset. The finish utilizes gunmetal-tinged aluminum, matte rubberized plastic, and leatherette padding on the headband and earcups. The earcups even feature a touch of RGB within the Corsair logo, which you can also easily turn off.

On the audio side, the wireless headset can deliver audiophile levels of sound with its 20 - 40 KHz frequency response. Its 50mm drivers also shine during gameplay in FPS titles like Borderlands 3 .

Music reproduction falls somewhere between the bass-focused Audio-Technica ATH-G1 and the brilliant articulation of the original SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless (the upgraded version is mentioned below.) Rounding out its perks with an over 20-hour battery life, the Costair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is a premier headset in both aesthetics and quality. But if you want a headset you don't have to recharge as often, HyperX's Cloud Flight Wireless promises 30 hours of run time, and our testing proved that estimate to be accurate. Its sound quality was mixed between platforms, though, and the build quality doesn't look or feel as nice as the Corsair.

Read: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE review

2. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Best Wireless Headset Splurge

Driver: 40mm custom drivers | Impedance: 38 Ohms | Frequency response: 10-22,000 Hz | Mic: Bidirectional noise canceling, fully retractable | Connectivity: (Simultaneous) Wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 | Weight: 0.75 pounds (339g)

Very comfortable Fully-retractable microphone Swappable battery system Very good audio quality Expensive Comes with base station, not GameDAC Gen 2 Not super intuitive

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a premium headset with multi-system connectivity, swappable batteries, and a highly adjustable, lightweight design that prioritizes comfort. The hi-fi-capable Nova Pro Wireless delivers suburb audio thanks to its custom-designed 40mm drivers. However, a wired connection is needed to experience its 10 - 40,000Hz frequency response.

The headset sports a fully-retractable bidirectional noise-canceling mic, active noise canceling (optional transparency mode), and simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with audio mixing capabilities. Despite being designed for gaming, the SteelSeries headset sounds excellent with all types of audio, including music.

To put it over the top, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless can seamlessly switch between PC and console gaming to video chatting and pristine music listening. The headset is a bit pricy at $349, but the Nova Pro Wireless delivers. Especially if you want only one pair of headphones for your multiple needs, but if these premium cans aren’t in your budget, the previous entry for Best Wireless Splurge, the older SteelSeries Arctis Pro is a great choice as well. It has many of the same features as its successor, and since it's been out since 2019 and an updated model is on the market, you can expect to see it on sale soon.

Read: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review

3. Creative SXFI Air Gamer

Best Gaming Headset Mic

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: > 2.2 kohms | Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz | Mic: 2x bidirectional, 1x omnidirectional | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C cable, 3.5mm cable | Weight: 0.8 pounds (335g)

Excellent audio quality for gaming, music, movies Simultaneous USB and Bluetooth connections lets you hear both your PC and phone Setup requires a smartphone and is much easier with a second person External sound isolation could be better

With its array of connectivity options across gaming platforms, excellent audio, and three different microphone attachments, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer has functionality for any situation. The cans can connect to a PC via a cable or USB adapter, and can also simultaneously layer over secondary audio from a Bluetooth connection via its Gamerchat feature. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack just in case your device can’t handle any of the above. Additionally, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer produces premium audio quality for music, gaming, and music thanks to its superior bass reproduction.

Most of all, each microphone included utilizes a different pick-up pattern for any given situation. The detachable bidirectional mic is best for zoom calls, the larger CommanderMic provides better isolation and the integrated omnidirectional mic is convenient if you’re on the go. As such, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer can prioritize quality or portability, depending on your situation.

Read: Creative SFXI Air Gamer review

4. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Best Bluetooth Wireless Headset Splurge

Driver: 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20-40,000 Hz | Mic: Omnidirectional | Connectivity: 3.5mm, USB Type-A cable, USB Type-A dongle, Bluetooth | Weight: 0.8 pounds (362.9g)

Comfortable and classy Simultaneous dongle/Bluetooth connectivity lets you hear your phone and PC Expensive Battery life isn't great when connected to two devices

Although wireless connectivity via dongle connection is faster and more reliable, Bluetooth-enabled devices also have their benefits. The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT can use both connections at once, allowing you to connect to two different devices simultaneously similar to the Creative SFXI Air Gamer. And like its successor, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE, the XT can also connect via a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-A cable included in the packaging, a wireless dongle, or Bluetooth with aptX.

Although the headset is geared toward gaming, the XT is also ideal for productivity. Its free software allows the EQ to be tweaked to your satisfaction for music listening. And due to its dual connectivity via dongle and Bluetooth, folks can simultaneously hear audio from their PC or Mac while still hearing notifications from their phones. The audio from both sources can be adjusted separately on the right earcup. The Bluetooth connection can easily achieve high distances of 60 feet (18.3m) away from devices in use. Unfortunately, the range from Corsair's Slipstream 2.4 GHz tech isn’t as powerful as the wireless 2.4 GHz Lightspeed tech found in the Logitech G Pro X listed below.

Due to its premium design and detachable mic, the XT can blend into any environment. The padding makes the headset feel lighter on the head than it does in your hand and includes 10 adjustments in the headband to ensure comfort for craniums the world over. Despite its high price tag and short 15-hour battery life if connected to two devices, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is a premium, wireless option for gamers and productivity hounds alike.

Read: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review

5. Epos H3 Hybrid

Best Wireless Headset For Multiple Use Cases

Driver: 40mm neodymium magnet | Impedance: (Unlisted) | Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz | Mic: Bidirectional boom mic, omnidirectional on-cup mic | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz USB-C Dongle, USB-A via adapter, 3.5mm cable | Weight: 0.65 pounds (298g)

Extremely comfortable during extensive use Attractive design Wired, wireless, mixed modes Superb battery life Music needs EQ tweaking for best sound Mic picks up background noise Must be powered on in 3.5mm mode

If you’re looking for a headset that emphasizes gaming no matter your set-up, the Epos H3 Hybrid Gaming Headset can handle all your needs. The H3 can connect through a wireless USB-C dongle (that also utilizes an adapter for USB-A), a 3.5mm audio jack, or Bluetooth if you’re a mobile gamer. It offers a wired connection, a removable bidirectional boom mic and a built-in omnidirectional mic within the earcups. What’s more, it has a very long battery life, ensuring you won’t be scrambling around to charge it midgame.

A downside, however, is that it must be powered on when using the headphone jack. Plus, you’ll have to utilize its software EQ to get the best sound and microphone settings the cans can produce. But given its comfortability, clean design, and boom microphone, the H3 can serve as an all-purpose headset for any gaming setup.

Read: Epos H3 Hybrid review

6. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless

Best Mid-Range Headset

Driver: Custom 50mm neodymium | Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 KHz | Frequency response: 20 - 40,000 Hz | Mic: Omnidirectional, flip-up | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz USB Type-A dongle or USB-A cable | Weight: 0.8 pounds / 367g

Microphone sounds better than some competitors Dolby Atmos sound PS5 compatibility Requires two pieces of software Few size adjustment options A little heavy

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is a mid-range headset with a premium feel. It doesn’t have the premiere look of one, but it feels expensive, provides great surround sound with its 50mm neodymium drivers and has features like Dolby Atmos support. Other premium features include controlling its RGB with the iCue app, spatial audio capabilities, and an EQ accessible through its software. Even the flip-up omnidirectional microphone sounds better than most at its $150 (as of writing) price range.

However, the headset is only compatible with Windows, Mac, and PlayStation 5 via its 2.4 GHz USB Type-A dongle. It also isn’t one-size-fits-all due to the limited adjustments the headband can make. It can even be a bit heavy on the head. Luckily, it can be used wired via its USB-C to USB-A cable, which doubles as a charger. The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is a solid choice given its price and serves as a fine entry point into the world of wireless surround sound headsets.

Read: Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review

7. Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Gaming

Best Budget Wireless Headset

Driver: 50mm Neodymium | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20 - 20,000 Hz | Mic: Unidirectional, noise-cancelling, detachable | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, USB Type-A cable | Weight: With mic: 0.8 pounds (345g)

Intuitive control layout Well-tuned, balanced mic Self-adjusting headband actually works well Lots of audio tweaking options Audio leakage at high volumes Software’s battery reading is imprecise

The best pair of cans you can get without breaking the bank is the Roccat Elo 7-1 Air Gaming headset. For a meager entry-level price of $99 (on sale for $69.99 as of writing), you can experience 7.1 surround sound, a premiere feature usually reserved for headsets $150 and up. They also sound great due to their 50mm “hybrid” drivers, delivering enough bass to enjoy music and films alike.

The microphone sounds better than most at this price range and can be improved even further by tweaking audio via the software. The headband is self-adjusting and comfortable, same as the earcups, which use a memory foam pad to keep them from clamping on your head. The only cons come from the software, which allows limited customization of the headset’s RGB zone and doesn’t reflect its battery life accurately enough.

Read: Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Gaming review

8. Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed

Best Long-Ranged Wireless Headset

Driver: 50mm Pro-G | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz | Mic: Detachable cardioid mic | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless USB Type-A dongle | Weight: 0.7 pounds (317.5g)

Great sound Attractive, refined style Excellent wireless signal Expensive Can get a little uncomfortable after a few hours

The Logitech G Pro X looks much more professional than nearly any gaming headset and provides the most reliable long-range connectivity than any headset listed. Logitech’s claim of over 13 meters (42.7 feet) of wireless range seemed more than possible when using the device, as we were able to scale an entire home without losing a signal or experiencing a drop in latency. This makes the G Pro X ideal not only for gaming but productivity as well. The detachable bendy Blue microphone picks up voices very clearly in video games and video conferences alike.

Unfortunately, the headset can get a bit uncomfortable after just a few hours. It also has a steep price when you consider the Logitech G Pro X is only compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles and a docked Switch.

Read: Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed review

9. Razer Kraken V3 Pro

Best Wireless Gaming Features Headset

Driver: Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm | Impedance: 32 Ohms | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz | Mic: Detachable Detachable HyperClear SuperCardioid | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, headphone jack | Weight: 0.82 pounds

Lightweight materials Comfortable ear cup design Detachable supercardioid mic THX Spatial Wide range of compatibilityPricey for the addition of wireless and haptic feedback Hypersense feature Left ear cup is cluttered Can’t charge and use at the same time

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro is the best headset within the Kraken range, including all the incremental updates from its predecessors while cutting the cord at the same time. In addition to the inclusion of THX spatial audio, the headset further immerses audiences with its haptic feedback technology. The wireless headset can also be used on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch via its 3.5mm headphone jack in addition to PC and PlayStation via its 2.4Ghz adapter.

Plush materials like its hybrid fabric and memory foam keep the headset feeling comfy for extended periods of use. Razer’s 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers also produce dynamic sounds for music and film in addition to gaming. Its Razer Synapse software also elevates mic and sound quality with its EQ and various presets. The software also allows you to customize its two RGB zones to match your setup. Unfortunately, you may get finger tied trying to press the right button on the left earcup, and you won’t be able to charge and use it at the same time, so make sure to take advantage of its up to 44-hour battery life.

Read: Razer Kraken V3 Pro review

10. HyperX Alpha Cloud Wireless

Wireless Headset With Best Battery Life

Driver: 50 mm neodymium dual chamber | Impedance: 62 Ohms | Frequency response: 15Hz - 21,000 kHz | Mic: Detachable bi-directional, noise-canceling | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle | Weight: 0.74 lbs

Battery life Pristine sound Classic, sturdy design Comfortable ear cushions and headband Good microphone Limited to dongle compatibility Pricey for lack of features

The HyperX Alpha Wireless keeps everything that made its Cloud Alpha predecessor exemplary and improves it by cutting the cord and delivering 300 hours of battery life. The Alpha Wireless keeps its wired counterpart's quality build, design, and comfortability, all in a slimmer form with improved dual-chamber drivers. However, its compatibility with devices is limited due to the lack of wireless Bluetooth or a 3.5mm headphone jack. Given its premium price of $200, some gamers may be interested in more contemporary features like RGB lighting and haptic feedback.

But if longevity is your highest priority when looking for a wireless headset, the HyperX Alpha Cloud Wireless is peerless. Moreover, the sound quality is excellent and enhanced with software features like NGenuity EQ and DTSX spatial audio. The detachable bi-directional microphone is surprisingly good as well.

Read: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Review

Quick Gaming Headset Shopping Tips

Here are some things to keep in mind when searching for the perfect wireless gaming headset:

2.4 GHz Wireless or Bluetooth: Wireless headsets have come a long way, but latency will always be a concern. For gamers, a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection is a must for high-quality, lag-free audio. If you're thinking of using your headset away from your PC, you'll want to look for something that also has Bluetooth for connecting to multiple devices dongle-free. Premium headsets usually provide both options, and several even allow you to connect to both sources simultaneously and mix the incoming audio.



Wireless headsets have come a long way, but latency will always be a concern. For gamers, a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection is a must for high-quality, lag-free audio. If you're thinking of using your headset away from your PC, you'll want to look for something that also has Bluetooth for connecting to multiple devices dongle-free. Premium headsets usually provide both options, and several even allow you to connect to both sources simultaneously and mix the incoming audio. What kind of mic: A cardioid or supercardioid mic would be appropriate for a gaming headset + microphone combo. A headset with a microphone attached should utilize a pickup pattern that focuses on the sounds in front of it while drowning out noises coming from either side. This much will suffice to talk to folks in party chats over a console. Also, make sure the headset has an on-ear mute button and an easy way to tell if the mic is muted — it's much easier to accidentally walk into the bathroom wearing a wireless headset and forget you're still broadcasting.



That said, you’ll never get pristine audio from a headset mic — if you're streaming or podcasting, you may want to look into the best desktop microphones .



A cardioid or supercardioid mic would be appropriate for a gaming headset + microphone combo. A headset with a microphone attached should utilize a pickup pattern that focuses on the sounds in front of it while drowning out noises coming from either side. This much will suffice to talk to folks in party chats over a console. Also, make sure the headset has an on-ear mute button and an easy way to tell if the mic is muted — it's much easier to accidentally walk into the bathroom wearing a wireless headset and forget you're still broadcasting. That said, you’ll never get pristine audio from a headset mic — if you're streaming or podcasting, you may want to look into the best desktop microphones . Is rechargeability important: Rechargeability is crucial, and it's important to know whether your wireless headset can charge while in use and how long the device will last under a full charge. Typically, a headset will last between 20-30 hours between charges, so anything around and over that range is ideal. A benefit for a wireless headset is also the option to use it wired, just in case the battery is about to die mid-game or mid-stream. There are also headsets that utilize a swappable battery system, where one rechargeable battery powers the headset and the other charges in the base station.



Rechargeability is crucial, and it's important to know whether your wireless headset can charge while in use and how long the device will last under a full charge. Typically, a headset will last between 20-30 hours between charges, so anything around and over that range is ideal. A benefit for a wireless headset is also the option to use it wired, just in case the battery is about to die mid-game or mid-stream. There are also headsets that utilize a swappable battery system, where one rechargeable battery powers the headset and the other charges in the base station. Headband and earcups: You can compare and contrast specs all day, but your headset has to be comfortable to wear. It should go without saying that anything made with cheap material like plastic shouldn’t be given the time of day. Plush memory foam, velour, leatherette, and knitted fabric are much more comfortable on the ear. And don’t forget about the headband — it should feel durable and be comfortably padded. If you can’t wear the headset before purchasing, be sure to look into how many points of adjustment it has.

Discounts on the Best Wireless Headets

Whether you're shopping for one of the best wireless headsets that we listed above or a similar model, you may find savings by checking out our lists of best Razer promo codes , best Corsair coupon codes and best Newegg promo codes .

