2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick

The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas.

Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.

And scores of fans will get another shot to boo Roger Goodell off his own stage.

Scroll through to see the current team order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

You can see the entire 2022 NFL Draft order here .

How the NFL creates the draft order

Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.

Teams with the worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.

For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.

For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.

Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.

Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.

And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.

(Though not this year, since the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams traded their first-round pick to Detroit.)

NFL Draft 2022: How to watch

Originally, the draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic did away with that idea. The NFL moved the 2022 event to Vegas instead.

You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event (all times Eastern):

Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 at Noon

