2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick

The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas.

Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.

And scores of fans will get another shot to boo Roger Goodell off his own stage.

Scroll through to see the current team order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

You can see the entire 2022 NFL Draft order here .

How the NFL creates the draft order

Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.

Teams with the worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.

For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.

For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.

Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.

Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.

And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.

(Though not this year, since the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams traded their first-round pick to Detroit.)

NFL Draft 2022: How to watch

Originally, the draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic did away with that idea. The NFL moved the 2022 event to Vegas instead.

You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event (all times Eastern):

  • Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
  • Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30 at Noon

FanSided

Tom Brady needs to bury the hatchet and bring All-Pro to Buccaneers

Tom Brady is still the best general manager in sports. Could he bring Tyrann Mathieu to the Buccaneers to compete for a Super Bowl?. Listen, when people first started talking about the Buccaneers going after Tyrann Mathieu, I rolled my eyes. I love the fit, but money is a huge problem. Funny how Tom Brady coming back has a way of changing rational thought in the world of football.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#Jacksonville Jaguars 2#Detroit Lions 3#Houston Texans#New York Giants#Atlanta Falcons 9#Denver Broncos 10#Washington Commanders#Minnesota Vikings 13#Cleveland Browns#Los Angeles Chargers#New England Patriots#Las Vegas Raiders#Arizona Cardinals#Buffalo Bills#Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28#Green Bay Packers 29
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas in blockbuster deal

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
Miami Herald

NFL Draft: Post-Combine 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Despite the perception that this year’s draft class lacks star power, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will go down in history as one of the most exciting editions we have ever witnessed. Each year, players get bigger, stronger, faster, as the Marvel cast of characters posted some eye-popping numbers.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Minnesota Could Be New Home for All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings defense took an uncharacteristic nosedive on defense when the 2020 season began. From 2014 to 2019, the Vikings defense ranked second via points allowed in six cumulative seasons, tumbling to 27th in the same metric during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. This was the primary reason head...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
