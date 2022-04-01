Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season.
Ohio State football schedule
April 16 Spring Game
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Toledo
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin
Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers
Week 6, Oct. 8 at Michigan State
Week 7, Oct. 15 Idle
Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Iowa
Week 9, Oct. 29 at Penn State
Week 10, Nov. 5 at Northwestern
Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Indiana
Week 12, Nov. 19 at Maryland
Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Michigan
Week 14, Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship
Ohio State football schedule overview
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2021 record: 11-2
All time series: Ohio State leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 44-28 (2015)*
* 2016 Fiesta Bowl
Arkansas State Red Wolves
2021 record: 2-10 (1-7 Sun Belt)
All time series: Never played
Toledo Rockets
2021 record: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)
All time series: Ohio State, 3-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 27-22 (2011)
Wisconsin Badgers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 61-18-5
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 34-21 (2019)*
* Big Ten Championship Game
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 8-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 52-13 (2021)
Michigan State Spartans
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 35-15
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 56-7 (2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 46-15-3
Last meeting: Iowa won, 55-24 (2017)
Penn State Nittany Lions
2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 22-14
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 33-24 (2021)
Northwestern Wildcats
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 64-14-1
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 22-10 (2020)*
* Big Ten Championship Game
Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 77-12-5
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 54-7 (2021)
Maryland Terrapins
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 7-0
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 66-17 (2021)
Michigan Wolverines
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 59-51-6
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-27 (2021)
Ohio State 2021 football scores
Week 1, Sept. 2
No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota
Final score: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31
Week 2, Sept. 11
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
Final score: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28
Week 3, Sept. 18
Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20
Week 4, Sept. 25
Akron at No. 9 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 59, Akron 7
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers
Final score: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13
Week 6, Oct. 9
Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17
Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle
Week 8, Oct. 23
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
Final score: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7
Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24
Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Final score: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 59, Purdue 31
Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Utah
Final score: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2021 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2021 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.
