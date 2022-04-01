ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOj7U_0eV6loCO00

How do things look for Michigan this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Michigan football schedule for the Wolverines' 2022 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michigan football 2022 schedule

April 2 Michigan Spring Game

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Maryland

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Iowa

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Indiana

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Penn State

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Illinois

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Ohio State

Michigan football schedule overview

Colorado State Rams
2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West)
All time series: Michigan leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-14 (1994)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 Mountain West)
All time series: Michigan leads, 3-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 63-3 (2016)

Connecticut Huskies
2021 record: 1-11
All time series: Michigan leads, 2-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-21 (2013)

Maryland Terrapins
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 9-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 59-18 (2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 43-15-4
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-3 (2021)*
* Big Ten Championship Game

Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 60-10
Last meeting: Michigan won, 29-7 (2021)

Penn State Nittany Lions
2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 15-10
Last meeting: Michigan won, 21-17 (2021)

Michigan State Spartans
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 71-38-5
Last meeting: Michigan State won, 37-33 (2021)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 7-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 20-13 (2021)

Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)

Illinois Fighting Illini
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 71-23-2
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-25 (2019)

Ohio State Buckeyes
2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 59-51-6
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-27 (2021)

Michigan football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
Western Michigan at Michigan
Final score: Michigan 47, WMU 14

Week 2, Sept. 11
Washington at Michigan
Final score: Michigan 31, Washington 10

Week 3, Sept. 18
NIU at No. 25 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 63, NIU 10

Week 4, Sept. 25
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin
Final score: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
Final score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle

Week 8, Oct. 23
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33

Week 10, Nov. 6
Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 29, Indiana 7

Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 6 Michigan at Penn State
Final score: Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland
Final score: Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Big Ten Championship, Dec. 4
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa
Final score: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

College Football Playoff
Orange Bowl semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

