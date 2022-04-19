ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football transfer portal tracker: Where the top players are headed

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivKc6_0eV6lI9G00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Like it or not, the transfer portal has changed college football.

Whether players want a new opportunity because of a coaching change, or a chance to play sooner, the portal is a major part of roster building in the modern age.

And with that freedom comes a lot of interest in elite players looking to capitalize on their eligibility before turning pro. The 2022 offseason is no exception, with many prominent players taking a flier on a new coach, new surroundings, and a new life.

Where are the top players in the transfer portal heading for the 2022 football season?

College football transfer portal tracker: Where the top players are headed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjxAL_0eV6lI9G00

JT Daniels, QB

Where he was: USC, then Georgia

Where he's going: West Virginia

Need to know: Undefeated as starter and a national champion at Georgia, Daniels still didn't get all that much playing time. Injuries, recovery, and Stetson Bennett's hometown hero story fixed that. But this is still a very promising player with a ton of unearthed potential looking to get in more playing time before turning pro. Daniels was a 72 percent passer in limited action this last fall and has 17 TDs to his name in that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434LJQ_0eV6lI9G00

Caleb Williams, QB

Where he was: Oklahoma

Where he's going: USC

Need to know: Another huge blow for Brent Venables as he takes the Oklahoma job, and a major coup for the Trojans. Williams burst onto the college football scene in 2021, stepping in for Spencer Rattler during OU's game against Texas.

Williams completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,916 yards with 21 TDs and four interceptions last season. He finished No. 6 nationally in pass efficiency, one spot behind Bryce Young, despite starting just seven games. Now he's reunited with Lincoln Riley as the key piece in what should be a vastly improved USC offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Muy3_0eV6lI9G00

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Where he was: UCF, then UCLA

Where he's going: Oklahoma

Need to know: A reunion with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is just what the doctor ordered for Gabriel, who is looking to get back on track after missing most of 2021 with injury. He briefly transferred to UCLA, but swapped out for OU and Lebby's quarterback-friendly offensive scheme. Gabriel has 78 all-purpose career TDs despite playing roughly two full seasons and should succeed quickly at his new school. Lebby and Gabriel engineered a top 10 offense together at UCF during the 2019 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Tc6I_0eV6lI9G00

Travis Dye, RB

Where he was: Oregon

Where he's going: USC

Need to know: Another bombshell in the transfer portal, as Oregon's former starting running back and the Pac-12 leader in all-purpose yards last season is out of Eugene.

Dye ran 211 times a year ago, averaging 6.0 ypc for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He added 402 yards off 46 catches for two more scores. Not an ideal development for first-year coach Dan Lanning, especially with him heading to Oregon's main competition for a Pac-12 title — the suddenly re-loaded Trojans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JasZV_0eV6lI9G00

Quinn Ewers, QB

Where he was: Ohio State

Where he's going: Texas

Need to know: Once the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Ewers re-classified in order to join Ohio State in 2021. That was after he had originally committed to Texas the year before. But the new NIL changes inspired the quarterback to start his college football career a year early.

But sitting in the No. 4 slot at OSU didn't suit Ewers, who transferred back to the Longhorns this offseason. And in the process infuses that program with a ton of optimism going into next season. The Southlake Carroll prospect scored 73 touchdowns as a high school player the last two seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbVUo_0eV6lI9G00

Jayden Daniels, QB

Where he was: Arizona State

Where he's going: LSU

Need to know: The quarterback battle at LSU just got a lot more interesting for first-year coach Brian Kelly to sort out. Daniels brings mobility and athleticism to the position, but Myles Brennan brings more consistent passing marks.

Daniels first emerged as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019. Last season, Daniels completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts, throwing 10 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and finishing with the lowest YPA mark of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSmWN_0eV6lI9G00

Eli Ricks, CB

Where he was: LSU

Where he's going: Alabama

Need to know: The standout defensive back decided against playing a part in Brian Kelly's rebuild at LSU and will instead try his luck with the Tigers' SEC West rival.

The former 5-star prospect from California had 11 tackles and a pick in six games last season, one that ended following a loss to Kentucky when he decided to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

But he can still build on a brilliant freshman season. Ricks picked off four passes, scoring two TDs off them, and broke up nine passes in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylkqq_0eV6lI9G00

Jaxson Dart, QB

Where he was: USC

Where he's going: Ole Miss

Need to know: The quarterback passed for 1,353 yards and nine TDs against five picks while completing 62% of his passes a year ago. That, in just six games after Kedon Slovis' injury when Dart stepped into the starting role. Dart entered the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams did. That led to rumors Williams would replace Dart, who in turn will take a hand in driving Lane Kiffin's offense this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vV6vS_0eV6lI9G00

Jermaine Burton, WR

Where he was: Georgia

Where he's going: Alabama

Need to know: The wideout finishes his UGA career with 53 career receptions, amassing 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with four carries for 50 yards. He played in 24 games the last two seasons, and led the Bulldogs in receiving en route to their first national championship in 41 years. Now he joins a re-loaded Crimson Tide squad ready to make another run at the College Football Playoff in '22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4iLy_0eV6lI9G00

Spencer Rattler, QB

Where he was: Oklahoma

Where he's going: South Carolina

Need to know: At the start of the college football season, Rattler was at or near the top of every Heisman watch list. At the end of the season, he's in another conference. OU's slow starts on offense led to a change at quarterback, as Lincoln Riley switched from Rattler to Caleb Williams and never looked back.

That's despite Rattler going 5-0 to start for the Sooners. At season's end, with his job and his coach gone, Rattler made the move to the SEC East. While you can argue South Carolina has a ways to go competing next season, having Rattler at QB is a huge step in the right direction. Rattler is a 70 percent passer with almost 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIvKx_0eV6lI9G00

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Where he was: Georgia Tech

Where he's going: Alabama

Need to know: A huge get for the Crimson Tide, which needs an upgrade at the position, and should get one from a ball carrier who rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Tech. Gibbs, a highly-versatile skill player, was the Yellow Jackets' top-rated recruit in 2020. He supplied 768 more yards as a receiver to go with five TDs and amassed 794 yards and another score as a kick return specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9j1Q_0eV6lI9G00

Myles Brennan, QB

Where he was: LSU

Where he's going: Back to LSU

Need to know: Not long after LSU hired Brian Kelly as head coach, the Mississippi native entered his name into the college football transfer portal. But after a chat with the new coach, the quarterback decided to stay on after all.

And good news for the Tigers, too. In just three games a year ago, Brennan went 79 of 131 passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three INTs. His return bodes well for LSU after the school lost Max Johnson to the portal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAbWQ_0eV6lI9G00

Kedon Slovis, QB

Where he was: USC

Where he's going: Pittsburgh

Need to know: The former Trojans signal caller came into the season as a Heisman favorite, but now he's looking for a new school. Slovis originally took the job after JT Daniels' injury, throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 TDs, inspiring Daniels to transfer to Georgia.

But the quarterback regressed from those early numbers. Slovis passed for 2,152 yards with 11 TDs and eight picks in nine games this past season. That, plus injury concerns, moved USC to play Jaxson Dart more instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4lOk_0eV6lI9G00

Bo Nix, QB

Where he was: Auburn

Where he's going: Oregon

Need to know: The son of Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, Bo started 34 straight games for the Tigers. He passed for over 2,500 yards with 16 TDs as the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019. But he struggled through inconsistent play and a changes at head coach and offensive coordinator.

Nix finishes his Auburn career as the school's third-leading all-time passer with 7,251 yards. He scored 57 total touchdowns, passing and rushing combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WcFm_0eV6lI9G00

Max Johnson, QB

Where he was: LSU

Where he's going: Texas A&M

Need to know: The other LSU quarterback is now also leaving town as Brian Kelly comes on as head coach. Johnson played 12 games for the Tigers this season, throwing 27 TDs against just six INTs. Johnson passed for 2,814 yards and completed almost 61 percent of his passes, but LSU benched him in favor of Garrett Nussmeier for the Arkansas game.

Texas A&M emerged as a destination when the quarterback's brother, 4-star tight end Jake Johnson, pledged to the Aggies during the college football early signing period.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Qb
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
178
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy