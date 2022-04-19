Like it or not, the transfer portal has changed college football.
Whether players want a new opportunity because of a coaching change, or a chance to play sooner, the portal is a major part of roster building in the modern age.
And with that freedom comes a lot of interest in elite players looking to capitalize on their eligibility before turning pro. The 2022 offseason is no exception, with many prominent players taking a flier on a new coach, new surroundings, and a new life.
Where are the top players in the transfer portal heading for the 2022 football season?
College football transfer portal tracker: Where the top players are headed
Harley Lasseter was a standout football player for Geraldine Bulldogs a high school in Alabama. Lasseter was driving a motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near mile marker 68, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The young football player died from...
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Another college football player has decided to enter the transfer portal. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has put his name in the portal. He will now go over his options to see where he wants to continue his collegiate career. Cowan played just one...
With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum had a fascinating reaction to how Alabama played in its Spring Game. The college football spring games took place across the country this past weekend as they cap off the spring practices for each program. Finebaum made his regular appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the...
One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
After being the coaching carrousel wonder boy a year ago, Steve Sarkisian is now in prove it mode. The former Alabama offensive coordinator is looking to have a turnaround season after going 5-7 in his first year as the Texas head coach, and is hopeful the new recruits and transfers brought in will help turn the program around.
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
As Oklahoma knows, nothing is official until recruits sign on the dotted line during the early signing period or on national signing day. In Brent Venables first two months with the Sooners, they were able to flip Kevonte Henry from Michigan, R Mason Thomas from Iowa State, and Kobie McKinzie after he flipped to Texas.
Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
Things escalated quickly at a college baseball game when a pitcher literally tackled an opposing hitter trotting the bases after a home run. Fights on the baseball diamond happen. Sometimes it’s the batter charging the pitcher. Sometimes players in the dugout jawing with players on the field. It’s not...
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
Comments / 0