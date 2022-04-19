View the original article to see embedded media.

Like it or not, the transfer portal has changed college football.

Whether players want a new opportunity because of a coaching change, or a chance to play sooner, the portal is a major part of roster building in the modern age.

And with that freedom comes a lot of interest in elite players looking to capitalize on their eligibility before turning pro. The 2022 offseason is no exception, with many prominent players taking a flier on a new coach, new surroundings, and a new life.

Where are the top players in the transfer portal heading for the 2022 football season?

College football transfer portal tracker: Where the top players are headed

JT Daniels, QB Where he was: USC, then Georgia Where he's going: West Virginia

Need to know: Undefeated as starter and a national champion at Georgia, Daniels still didn't get all that much playing time. Injuries, recovery, and Stetson Bennett's hometown hero story fixed that. But this is still a very promising player with a ton of unearthed potential looking to get in more playing time before turning pro. Daniels was a 72 percent passer in limited action this last fall and has 17 TDs to his name in that time.

Caleb Williams, QB Where he was: Oklahoma Where he's going: USC

Need to know: Another huge blow for Brent Venables as he takes the Oklahoma job, and a major coup for the Trojans. Williams burst onto the college football scene in 2021, stepping in for Spencer Rattler during OU's game against Texas. Williams completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,916 yards with 21 TDs and four interceptions last season. He finished No. 6 nationally in pass efficiency, one spot behind Bryce Young, despite starting just seven games. Now he's reunited with Lincoln Riley as the key piece in what should be a vastly improved USC offense.

Dillon Gabriel, QB Where he was: UCF, then UCLA Where he's going: Oklahoma Need to know: A reunion with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is just what the doctor ordered for Gabriel, who is looking to get back on track after missing most of 2021 with injury. He briefly transferred to UCLA, but swapped out for OU and Lebby's quarterback-friendly offensive scheme. Gabriel has 78 all-purpose career TDs despite playing roughly two full seasons and should succeed quickly at his new school. Lebby and Gabriel engineered a top 10 offense together at UCF during the 2019 season.

Travis Dye, RB Where he was: Oregon Where he's going: USC

Need to know: Another bombshell in the transfer portal, as Oregon's former starting running back and the Pac-12 leader in all-purpose yards last season is out of Eugene. Dye ran 211 times a year ago, averaging 6.0 ypc for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He added 402 yards off 46 catches for two more scores. Not an ideal development for first-year coach Dan Lanning, especially with him heading to Oregon's main competition for a Pac-12 title — the suddenly re-loaded Trojans.

Quinn Ewers, QB Where he was: Ohio State Where he's going: Texas

Need to know: Once the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Ewers re-classified in order to join Ohio State in 2021. That was after he had originally committed to Texas the year before. But the new NIL changes inspired the quarterback to start his college football career a year early. But sitting in the No. 4 slot at OSU didn't suit Ewers, who transferred back to the Longhorns this offseason. And in the process infuses that program with a ton of optimism going into next season. The Southlake Carroll prospect scored 73 touchdowns as a high school player the last two seasons.

Jayden Daniels, QB Where he was: Arizona State Where he's going: LSU

Need to know: The quarterback battle at LSU just got a lot more interesting for first-year coach Brian Kelly to sort out. Daniels brings mobility and athleticism to the position, but Myles Brennan brings more consistent passing marks. Daniels first emerged as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019. Last season, Daniels completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts, throwing 10 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and finishing with the lowest YPA mark of his career.

Eli Ricks, CB Where he was: LSU Where he's going: Alabama

Need to know: The standout defensive back decided against playing a part in Brian Kelly's rebuild at LSU and will instead try his luck with the Tigers' SEC West rival. The former 5-star prospect from California had 11 tackles and a pick in six games last season, one that ended following a loss to Kentucky when he decided to have surgery on a shoulder injury. But he can still build on a brilliant freshman season. Ricks picked off four passes, scoring two TDs off them, and broke up nine passes in 2020.

Jaxson Dart, QB Where he was: USC Where he's going: Ole Miss

Need to know: The quarterback passed for 1,353 yards and nine TDs against five picks while completing 62% of his passes a year ago. That, in just six games after Kedon Slovis' injury when Dart stepped into the starting role. Dart entered the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams did. That led to rumors Williams would replace Dart, who in turn will take a hand in driving Lane Kiffin's offense this fall.

Jermaine Burton, WR Where he was: Georgia Where he's going: Alabama

Need to know: The wideout finishes his UGA career with 53 career receptions, amassing 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with four carries for 50 yards. He played in 24 games the last two seasons, and led the Bulldogs in receiving en route to their first national championship in 41 years. Now he joins a re-loaded Crimson Tide squad ready to make another run at the College Football Playoff in '22.

Spencer Rattler, QB Where he was: Oklahoma Where he's going: South Carolina

Need to know: At the start of the college football season, Rattler was at or near the top of every Heisman watch list. At the end of the season, he's in another conference. OU's slow starts on offense led to a change at quarterback, as Lincoln Riley switched from Rattler to Caleb Williams and never looked back. That's despite Rattler going 5-0 to start for the Sooners. At season's end, with his job and his coach gone, Rattler made the move to the SEC East. While you can argue South Carolina has a ways to go competing next season, having Rattler at QB is a huge step in the right direction. Rattler is a 70 percent passer with almost 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Where he was: Georgia Tech Where he's going: Alabama Need to know: A huge get for the Crimson Tide, which needs an upgrade at the position, and should get one from a ball carrier who rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Tech. Gibbs, a highly-versatile skill player, was the Yellow Jackets' top-rated recruit in 2020. He supplied 768 more yards as a receiver to go with five TDs and amassed 794 yards and another score as a kick return specialist.

Myles Brennan, QB Where he was: LSU Where he's going: Back to LSU

Need to know: Not long after LSU hired Brian Kelly as head coach, the Mississippi native entered his name into the college football transfer portal. But after a chat with the new coach, the quarterback decided to stay on after all. And good news for the Tigers, too. In just three games a year ago, Brennan went 79 of 131 passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three INTs. His return bodes well for LSU after the school lost Max Johnson to the portal.

Kedon Slovis, QB Where he was: USC Where he's going: Pittsburgh

Need to know: The former Trojans signal caller came into the season as a Heisman favorite, but now he's looking for a new school. Slovis originally took the job after JT Daniels' injury, throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 TDs, inspiring Daniels to transfer to Georgia. But the quarterback regressed from those early numbers. Slovis passed for 2,152 yards with 11 TDs and eight picks in nine games this past season. That, plus injury concerns, moved USC to play Jaxson Dart more instead.

Bo Nix, QB Where he was: Auburn Where he's going: Oregon

Need to know: The son of Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, Bo started 34 straight games for the Tigers. He passed for over 2,500 yards with 16 TDs as the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019. But he struggled through inconsistent play and a changes at head coach and offensive coordinator. Nix finishes his Auburn career as the school's third-leading all-time passer with 7,251 yards. He scored 57 total touchdowns, passing and rushing combined.