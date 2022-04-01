ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
 1 day ago

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season.

Nebraska football 2022 schedule

April 9 Red vs. White Spring Game

Week 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Georgia Southern

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Oklahoma

Week 4, Sept. 24 Idle

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Indiana

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Rutgers

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Purdue

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Michigan

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin

Week 13, Nov. 25 at Iowa

Nebraska football schedule overview

Northwestern Wildcats
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 56-7 (2021)

North Dakota Fighting Hawks
2021 record: 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 33-0 (1961)

Georgia Southern Eagles
2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Never played

Oklahoma Sooners
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 46-38-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 23-16 (2021)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won, 28-21 (2021)

Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Indiana leads, 10-8-3
Last meeting: Indiana won, 38-31 (2019)

Michigan Wolverines
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)

Minnesota Golden Gophers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Minnesota leads, 35-25-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won, 30-23 (2021)

Wisconsin Badgers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Wisconsin leads, 11-4
Last meeting: Wisconsin won, 35-28 (2021)

Purdue Boilermakers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Tied, 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won, 28-23 (2021)

Illinois Fighting Illini
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won, 30-22 (2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska leads, 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won, 28-21 (2021)

Nebraska football 2021 scores

Week 0, Aug. 28
Nebraska at Illinois
Final score: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Week 1, Sept. 4
Fordham at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Week 2, Sept. 11
Buffalo at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Week 3, Sept. 18
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Week 4, Sept. 25
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20

Week 5, Oct. 2
Northwestern at Nebraska
Final score: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
Final score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Week 7, Oct. 16
Nebraska at Minnesota
Final score: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle

Week 9, Oct. 30
Purdue at Nebraska
Final score: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Final score: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Week 11, Nov. 13
Idle

Week 12, Nov. 20
Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin
Final score: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Week 13, Nov. 26
No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska
Final score: Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

