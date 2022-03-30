ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqNJ0_0eV6lA5S00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?

Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer portal.

Georgia is our defending national champion for the first time since 1980, but the Bulldogs will have plenty of competition in and out of the SEC.

What will the coming year look like? Let's take a look at what you need to know about the year of football to come.

College football 2022 (very) early predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaoBZ_0eV6lA5S00

1. Clemson misses the CFP again

After watching the Tigers' offense struggle and then the program undergo major coaching upheaval, we'll hold our breath before saying Clemson is back.

DJ Uiagalelei looked lost many times last season throwing the ball, passing for just nine touchdowns and 10 picks, and this unit never really got any momentum going.

Clemson is coming off its first three-loss season since 2014, and has to replace both f Dabo Sweeney's trusted coordinators, both of whom became head coaches — DC Brent Venables at Oklahoma and OC Tony Elliott at Virginia.

Now Clemson is playing in an ACC that isn't quite the pushover it has been the last six years. Pitt is conference champion, and, despite losing quarterback Kenny Pickett and OC Mark Whipple, will have USC transfer Kedon Slovis at QB and Jordan Addison, one of college football's top receivers, is back.

Sam Hartman returns under center for Wake and its prolific offense, NC State — which beat Clemson last fall — returns Devin Leary, and Miami is ready to take a leap forward under first-year coach Mario Cristobal, a vastly-improved coaching staff, and Tyler Van Dyke coming back at QB.

All are on Clemson's schedule this fall, and there's also a trip to Notre Dame, which beat the then-No. 1 Tigers in 2020 in South Bend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixpwI_0eV6lA5S00

2. LSU doesn't reach .500

Brian Kelly talks a lot about wanting to fit into the Louisiana culture and way of life, even if those attempts have bordered on the cringe.

But Kelly has performed well so far in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Over a dozen players have come to LSU, and Kelly landed 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins on Signing Day. In addition to quarterback Jayden Daniels transferring in from Arizona State. Not a bad haul, even with corner Eli Ricks transferring to Alabama.

But can he put it together right away? Since winning the College Football Playoff in 2019, LSU has wallowed in mediocrity — and responded by dumping $95 million in Kelly's lap to make it right. There's a lot to like about his tenure at Notre Dame, but winning big games wasn't his strong suit.

Kelly is 14-14 in his career against Top 25 ranked teams. And while the Irish usually play a more national schedule, it's still nothing like what Kelly will face every week in the SEC West.

And we already had a sneak preview of how his teams fare against Southern opposition — Clemson and Alabama outscored Kelly's Irish, 103-31, in three postseason games, a BCS national championship game and two CFP semifinals.

Kelly should have a good enough first month before LSU's schedule turns into a potential apocalypse — at Florida, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Alabama, at Arkansas, and closing at Texas A&M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2d0v_0eV6lA5S00

3. USC wins 10 games

If any team can "win" a coaching carousel, USC is clearly the early favorite. Lincoln Riley, the offensive mastermind and quarterback-builder, stunned the college football world by bolting Oklahoma for USC. Now comes a tidal wave of expectations.

Especially after the haul Riley brought in through the transfer portal. At the top of that list is quarterback Caleb Williams, the 5-star prospect who pulled out of Oklahoma and followed the coach to USC. Former OU wideout Mario Williams followed, as did Oregon running back Travis Dye, among others.

Looking early on at the Trojans' schedule, it's a safe bet the team won't play a ranked opponent until a midseason road trip to Utah. But by that point, Riley should have USC's offense in working order and can have this team back in the Pac-12 race and to national relevance again.

But what about the Trojans' defense? It was one of the worst in football a year ago, the Pac-12's second-worst, and there's no quick fix. Alex Grinch has his work cut out to keep his unit in line with what should be a fast-paced offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTAP5_0eV6lA5S00

4. Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Harsin doesn't exactly come into the 2022 season with a ton of support to begin with.

Officially, Auburn elected to keep him on after an investigation into his coaching methods, but that decision was likely based on economic factors — namely the $18 million the school would have owed him had it fired him without cause.

To really earn Auburn's vote of confidence, he'll have to do a lot better than the 6-7 season he had the first time out. And looking at this schedule, it's a tough ask.

There are home dates against Penn State, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, and road trips to Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama. It's not hard to see Auburn all of those games, and don't count out Missouri or Mississippi State, either.

The first five games of 2022 are at home, which could help build some momentum, but Harsin has structural issues to repair on this roster. Who is the quarterback? Who is he throwing to? How well can this secondary hold things down?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6SCO_0eV6lA5S00

5. Texas A&M beats Alabama again

A&M will have a hard enough time getting to Tuscaloosa undefeated in the first place. It plays App State, Miami, and Arkansas before taking on the Crimson Tide.

Unless the Aggies completely fall apart in the first month of the season, this should be one of the most impactful games on the college football schedule this year.

There'll be plenty of talk going in about how A&M upset the No. 1 Tide last year in College Station. And if it comes into Alabama undefeated, the rematch should be against a pair of perfect, likely top-5 teams.

Alabama will be its usual, loaded self: Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young is back, as is all-world linebacker Will Anderson. And the Tide cleaned up in the portal, signing Jermaine Burton (Georgia's leading 2021 receiver), former LSU corner Eli Ricks, and stud running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

But the Aggies have been building legitimate momentum the last few years, and are coming off signing what 247Sports calls the greatest recruiting class in modern history.

A&M should have another strong defensive group, has Devon Achane working in the backfield, and brings back a speedy receiver room for either Max Johnson or Haynes King to work with at quarterback.

Early 2022 college football power rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivQDw_0eV6lA5S00

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 record: 13-2

Where Alabama ended up: Winning the SEC and losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

What to expect: This team will lose a lot of talent, but it'll keep some, too. Nick Saban has done this for 15 years now, replacing one batch of elite skill with another batch of elite skill. Bryce Young returns at quarterback and Will Anderson at linebacker after leading college football in sacks and TFLs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06efCm_0eV6lA5S00

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 record: 11-2

Where Ohio State ended up: Losing twice, to Oregon and Michigan, but then beating Utah in one of the best Rose Bowl games ever

What to expect: Judging by how this offense went off against Utah, losing its top two receivers may not be so bad after all. CJ Stroud comes back, has a major deep threat in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and TreVeyon Henderson to pound the rock between the tackles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc41b_0eV6lA5S00

3. Georgia Bulldogs

2021 record: 14-1

Where Georgia ended up: Winning its first national championship since 1980 behind one of the best defenses in modern college football history

What to expect: Much of that generational defense will move on to the NFL, but it has plenty of younger contributors waiting to make a statement of their own. And it certainly doesn't hurt that quarterback Stetson Bennett will return this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6n37_0eV6lA5S00

4. Clemson Tigers

2021 record: 10-3

Where Clemson ended up: Winning 10 games and the Cheez-It Bowl despite a 2-2 start and falling out of the Top 25 rankings by mid-October after losses to Georgia and NC State

What to expect: Something a little better than what we saw in 2021, but still a work in progress. Dabo Swinney had to replace both coordinators, and needs to find a way to move the ball better. DJ Uiagalelei needs to improve under center, but he has a release valve in RB Will Shipley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZpFr_0eV6lA5S00

5. Texas A&M Aggies

2021 record: 8-4

Where Texas A&M ended up: With no bowl game thanks to the virus, but with a win over then-No. 1 Alabama and another crazy elite recruiting class

What to expect: A&M scored former LSU quarterback Max Johnson — who beat them in the '21 finale — in the transfer portal, and he gets a deep rotation of wide receivers, in addition to the No. 2 scoring defense in the SEC.

More from College Football HQ

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 3

Amish Stud
28d ago

no way Lincoln Riley wants any part of the SEC. this dude wanted out when he found out his high school caliber sooners will soon be playing in big boy conference. he didn't even try to hide being a coward

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
College Football HQ
College Football HQ

1K+

Followers

105

Posts

209K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
FanSided

Kentucky Basketball: Wildcats’ projected starting lineup for 2022-2023

Kentucky’s intended journey to the Final Four was brought to a stop by an overtime upset loss against Saint Peter’s in the first round. What’s next for the Wildcats?. Kentucky’s basketball season ended in a disappointing loss at the hands of 15-seed Saint Peter’s, one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA tournament. After failing to win an SEC regular-season title, the Wildcats sought to bring home a National Championship title back to Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football History#College Football Season#American Football#Sec#Cfp#Tigers#Oc Tony Elliott#Acc#Oc Mark Whipple#Usc
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Called Out In Surprising Fashion

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was called out in pretty surprising fashion on Wednesday evening. Saban was called out by an apparel brand for allegedly wearing a knockoff of their pullover. “When you’re the leader, people will follow. Unfortunately this is NOT the logo we use and there...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WAFB.com

Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Fred Taylor Reveals He Was Given $50,000 By Georgia

Fred Taylor claimed that Georgia offered him money in its recruiting bid, which he took before going to Florida. On the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was asked to verify rumors that Georgia gave him a duffel bag with anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 to commit with the Bulldogs instead of the Gators.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Former NFL GM predicts who Detroit Lions will select with No. 2 pick

Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermain Johnson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu. The players listed above have all been mocked to the Detroit Lions at some point in time since the 2021 season concluded and the odds are very good that one of those players will be a Lion if they hold on to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
105
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy