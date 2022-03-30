Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?

Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer portal.

Georgia is our defending national champion for the first time since 1980, but the Bulldogs will have plenty of competition in and out of the SEC.

What will the coming year look like? Let's take a look at what you need to know about the year of football to come.

1. Clemson misses the CFP again After watching the Tigers' offense struggle and then the program undergo major coaching upheaval, we'll hold our breath before saying Clemson is back. DJ Uiagalelei looked lost many times last season throwing the ball, passing for just nine touchdowns and 10 picks, and this unit never really got any momentum going. Clemson is coming off its first three-loss season since 2014, and has to replace both f Dabo Sweeney's trusted coordinators, both of whom became head coaches — DC Brent Venables at Oklahoma and OC Tony Elliott at Virginia. Now Clemson is playing in an ACC that isn't quite the pushover it has been the last six years. Pitt is conference champion, and, despite losing quarterback Kenny Pickett and OC Mark Whipple, will have USC transfer Kedon Slovis at QB and Jordan Addison, one of college football's top receivers, is back. Sam Hartman returns under center for Wake and its prolific offense, NC State — which beat Clemson last fall — returns Devin Leary, and Miami is ready to take a leap forward under first-year coach Mario Cristobal, a vastly-improved coaching staff, and Tyler Van Dyke coming back at QB. All are on Clemson's schedule this fall, and there's also a trip to Notre Dame, which beat the then-No. 1 Tigers in 2020 in South Bend.

2. LSU doesn't reach .500 Brian Kelly talks a lot about wanting to fit into the Louisiana culture and way of life, even if those attempts have bordered on the cringe. But Kelly has performed well so far in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Over a dozen players have come to LSU, and Kelly landed 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins on Signing Day. In addition to quarterback Jayden Daniels transferring in from Arizona State. Not a bad haul, even with corner Eli Ricks transferring to Alabama. But can he put it together right away? Since winning the College Football Playoff in 2019, LSU has wallowed in mediocrity — and responded by dumping $95 million in Kelly's lap to make it right. There's a lot to like about his tenure at Notre Dame, but winning big games wasn't his strong suit. Kelly is 14-14 in his career against Top 25 ranked teams. And while the Irish usually play a more national schedule, it's still nothing like what Kelly will face every week in the SEC West. And we already had a sneak preview of how his teams fare against Southern opposition — Clemson and Alabama outscored Kelly's Irish, 103-31, in three postseason games, a BCS national championship game and two CFP semifinals. Kelly should have a good enough first month before LSU's schedule turns into a potential apocalypse — at Florida, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Alabama, at Arkansas, and closing at Texas A&M.

3. USC wins 10 games If any team can "win" a coaching carousel, USC is clearly the early favorite. Lincoln Riley, the offensive mastermind and quarterback-builder, stunned the college football world by bolting Oklahoma for USC. Now comes a tidal wave of expectations. Especially after the haul Riley brought in through the transfer portal. At the top of that list is quarterback Caleb Williams, the 5-star prospect who pulled out of Oklahoma and followed the coach to USC. Former OU wideout Mario Williams followed, as did Oregon running back Travis Dye, among others. Looking early on at the Trojans' schedule, it's a safe bet the team won't play a ranked opponent until a midseason road trip to Utah. But by that point, Riley should have USC's offense in working order and can have this team back in the Pac-12 race and to national relevance again. But what about the Trojans' defense? It was one of the worst in football a year ago, the Pac-12's second-worst, and there's no quick fix. Alex Grinch has his work cut out to keep his unit in line with what should be a fast-paced offense.

4. Auburn fires Bryan Harsin Harsin doesn't exactly come into the 2022 season with a ton of support to begin with. Officially, Auburn elected to keep him on after an investigation into his coaching methods, but that decision was likely based on economic factors — namely the $18 million the school would have owed him had it fired him without cause. To really earn Auburn's vote of confidence, he'll have to do a lot better than the 6-7 season he had the first time out. And looking at this schedule, it's a tough ask. There are home dates against Penn State, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, and road trips to Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama. It's not hard to see Auburn all of those games, and don't count out Missouri or Mississippi State, either. The first five games of 2022 are at home, which could help build some momentum, but Harsin has structural issues to repair on this roster. Who is the quarterback? Who is he throwing to? How well can this secondary hold things down?

5. Texas A&M beats Alabama again A&M will have a hard enough time getting to Tuscaloosa undefeated in the first place. It plays App State, Miami, and Arkansas before taking on the Crimson Tide. Unless the Aggies completely fall apart in the first month of the season, this should be one of the most impactful games on the college football schedule this year. There'll be plenty of talk going in about how A&M upset the No. 1 Tide last year in College Station. And if it comes into Alabama undefeated, the rematch should be against a pair of perfect, likely top-5 teams. Alabama will be its usual, loaded self: Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young is back, as is all-world linebacker Will Anderson. And the Tide cleaned up in the portal, signing Jermaine Burton (Georgia's leading 2021 receiver), former LSU corner Eli Ricks, and stud running back Jahmyr Gibbs. But the Aggies have been building legitimate momentum the last few years, and are coming off signing what 247Sports calls the greatest recruiting class in modern history. A&M should have another strong defensive group, has Devon Achane working in the backfield, and brings back a speedy receiver room for either Max Johnson or Haynes King to work with at quarterback. Early 2022 college football power rankings

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 record: 13-2 Where Alabama ended up: Winning the SEC and losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game What to expect: This team will lose a lot of talent, but it'll keep some, too. Nick Saban has done this for 15 years now, replacing one batch of elite skill with another batch of elite skill. Bryce Young returns at quarterback and Will Anderson at linebacker after leading college football in sacks and TFLs.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 2021 record: 11-2 Where Ohio State ended up: Losing twice, to Oregon and Michigan, but then beating Utah in one of the best Rose Bowl games ever What to expect: Judging by how this offense went off against Utah, losing its top two receivers may not be so bad after all. CJ Stroud comes back, has a major deep threat in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and TreVeyon Henderson to pound the rock between the tackles.

3. Georgia Bulldogs 2021 record: 14-1 Where Georgia ended up: Winning its first national championship since 1980 behind one of the best defenses in modern college football history What to expect: Much of that generational defense will move on to the NFL, but it has plenty of younger contributors waiting to make a statement of their own. And it certainly doesn't hurt that quarterback Stetson Bennett will return this fall.

4. Clemson Tigers 2021 record: 10-3 Where Clemson ended up: Winning 10 games and the Cheez-It Bowl despite a 2-2 start and falling out of the Top 25 rankings by mid-October after losses to Georgia and NC State What to expect: Something a little better than what we saw in 2021, but still a work in progress. Dabo Swinney had to replace both coordinators, and needs to find a way to move the ball better. DJ Uiagalelei needs to improve under center, but he has a release valve in RB Will Shipley.