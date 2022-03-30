Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?
Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer portal.
Georgia is our defending national champion for the first time since 1980, but the Bulldogs will have plenty of competition in and out of the SEC.
What will the coming year look like? Let's take a look at what you need to know about the year of football to come.
Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
Kentucky’s intended journey to the Final Four was brought to a stop by an overtime upset loss against Saint Peter’s in the first round. What’s next for the Wildcats?. Kentucky’s basketball season ended in a disappointing loss at the hands of 15-seed Saint Peter’s, one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA tournament. After failing to win an SEC regular-season title, the Wildcats sought to bring home a National Championship title back to Lexington.
A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was called out in pretty surprising fashion on Wednesday evening. Saban was called out by an apparel brand for allegedly wearing a knockoff of their pullover. “When you’re the leader, people will follow. Unfortunately this is NOT the logo we use and there...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
Fred Taylor claimed that Georgia offered him money in its recruiting bid, which he took before going to Florida. On the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was asked to verify rumors that Georgia gave him a duffel bag with anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 to commit with the Bulldogs instead of the Gators.
Quarterback remains the most important position in college football — or any football. And the transfer portal means that more of them are on the move. Over two dozen quarterbacks have switched schools this offseason, upwards of 20 percent of the starting players in FBS, including some very ...
Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermain Johnson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu. The players listed above have all been mocked to the Detroit Lions at some point in time since the 2021 season concluded and the odds are very good that one of those players will be a Lion if they hold on to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
