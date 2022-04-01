ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oksjo_0eV6kzqC00

View the original article to see embedded media.

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season.

LSU football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Auburn

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Florida

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Alabama

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UAB

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

LSU football schedule analysis

Florida State Seminoles
2021 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)
All time series: Florida State leads, 7-2
Last meeting: Florida State won, 27-16 (1991)

Southern Jaguars
2021 record: 4-7 (3-5 SWAC)
All time series: Never played

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 76-36-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 28-25 (2021)

New Mexico Lobos
2021 record: 3-9 (1-7 Mountain West)
All time series: Never played

Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 31-24-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-19 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Tennessee leads, 20-10-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 30-10 (2017)

Florida Gators
2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Florida leads, 33-32-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 49-42 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 64-41-4
Last meeting: Ole Miss won, 31-17 (2021)

Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5
Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 42-23-2
Last meeting: Arkansas won, 16-13 (2021)

UAB Blazers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 C-USA)
All time series: Tied, 1-1
Last meeting: LSU won, 56-17 (2013)

Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 35-22-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 27-24 (2021)

LSU football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
Final score: UCLA 38, LSU 27

Week 2, Sept. 11
McNeese State at LSU
Final score: LSU 34, McNeese 7

Week 3, Sept. 18
Central Michigan at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, CMU 21

Week 4, Sept. 25
LSU at Mississippi State
Final score: LSU 28, MSU 25

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 22 Auburn at LSU
Final score: Auburn 24, LSU 19

Week 6, Oct. 9
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
Final score: Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 20 Florida at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, Florida 42

Week 8, Oct. 23
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss
Final score: Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

Week 9, Oct. 30
Idle

Week 10, Nov. 6
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Week 11, Nov. 13
LSU at No. 25 Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT)

Week 12, Nov. 20
UL Monroe at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, UL Monroe 14

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4
LSU vs. Kansas State
Final score: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
College Football HQ
College Football HQ

1K+

Followers

110

Posts

219K+

Views

Follow College Football HQ and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football History#American Football#Sec#Tigers#Auburn Week 6#Uab#Texas A M Lsu#Florida State#Southern Jaguars 2021#Auburn Tigers 2021#Tennessee Volunteers 2021#Florida Gators 2021
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Has Message For Mike Leach, Deion Sanders

Lane Kiffin continues to prove that he’s one of the best coaches to follow on Twitter. Earlier this week, Unnecessary Roughness posted a picture of Mike Leach and Deion Sanders together. The picture included the following caption: “Two best coaches in the state of Mississippi.”. Kiffin had a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Called Out In Surprising Fashion

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was called out in pretty surprising fashion on Wednesday evening. Saban was called out by an apparel brand for allegedly wearing a knockoff of their pullover. “When you’re the leader, people will follow. Unfortunately this is NOT the logo we use and there...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AL.com

What we learned from Nick Saban, Alabama players at pro day

After pausing to hold its annual pro day Wednesday, Alabama will reach the halfway point of its spring football schedule Thursday when it holds its seventh practice. That will be followed by the team’s first scrimmage Saturday, which is closed to the public and reporters. Another scrimmage will follow April 9, and the spring period will end April 16 with the A-Day game.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Ideal Targets For The Steelers With No. 20 Pick In The NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a surprise entrant into the postseason this year, sneaking into the last Wild Card spot. Despite getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend, it was a solid ending to the career of Ben Roethlisberger, who got Pittsburgh into the playoffs one more time before calling it quits.
NFL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
110
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy