LSU football schedule for 2022 season

View the original article to see embedded media.

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season.

LSU football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Auburn

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Florida

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Alabama

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UAB

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

LSU football schedule analysis

Florida State Seminoles

2021 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)

All time series: Florida State leads, 7-2

Last meeting: Florida State won, 27-16 (1991)

Southern Jaguars

2021 record: 4-7 (3-5 SWAC)

All time series: Never played

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: LSU leads, 76-36-3

Last meeting: LSU won, 28-25 (2021)

New Mexico Lobos

2021 record: 3-9 (1-7 Mountain West)

All time series: Never played

Auburn Tigers

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: LSU leads, 31-24-1

Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-19 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: Tennessee leads, 20-10-3

Last meeting: LSU won, 30-10 (2017)

Florida Gators

2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

All time series: Florida leads, 33-32-3

Last meeting: LSU won, 49-42 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

All time series: LSU leads, 64-41-4

Last meeting: Ole Miss won, 31-17 (2021)

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5

Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)

Arkansas Razorbacks

2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: LSU leads, 42-23-2

Last meeting: Arkansas won, 16-13 (2021)

UAB Blazers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 C-USA)

All time series: Tied, 1-1

Last meeting: LSU won, 56-17 (2013)

Texas A&M Aggies

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: LSU leads, 35-22-3

Last meeting: LSU won, 27-24 (2021)

LSU football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4

No. 16 LSU at UCLA

Final score: UCLA 38, LSU 27

Week 2, Sept. 11

McNeese State at LSU

Final score: LSU 34, McNeese 7

Week 3, Sept. 18

Central Michigan at LSU

Final score: LSU 49, CMU 21

Week 4, Sept. 25

LSU at Mississippi State

Final score: LSU 28, MSU 25

Week 5, Oct. 2

No. 22 Auburn at LSU

Final score: Auburn 24, LSU 19

Week 6, Oct. 9

LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

Final score: Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Week 7, Oct. 16

No. 20 Florida at LSU

Final score: LSU 49, Florida 42

Week 8, Oct. 23

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

Final score: Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

Week 9, Oct. 30

Idle

Week 10, Nov. 6

LSU at No. 2 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Week 11, Nov. 13

LSU at No. 25 Arkansas

Final score: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT)

Week 12, Nov. 20

UL Monroe at LSU

Final score: LSU 27, UL Monroe 14

Week 13, Nov. 27

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU

Final score: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4

LSU vs. Kansas State

Final score: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak