Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
 1 day ago

How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season.

Oklahoma football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State

Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State

Week 5, Oct. 1 at TCU

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Texas

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Kansas

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 27 at Iowa State

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Baylor

Week 11, Nov. 12 at West Virginia

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas Tech

Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game

Oklahoma football schedule overview

UTEP Miners
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 C-USA)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 4-0
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 56-7 (2017)

Kent State Golden Flashes
2021 record: 7-7 (6-2 MAC)
All time series: Never played

Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 46-38-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 23-16 (2021)

Kansas State Wildcats
2021 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 77-21-4
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 37-31 (2021)

TCU Horned Frogs
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 17-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 52-31 (2021)

Texas Longhorns
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 62-50-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 55-48 (2021)

Kansas Jayhawks
2021 record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 79-27-6
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 35-23 (2021)

Iowa State Cyclones
2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 78-7-2
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 28-21 (2021)

Baylor Bears
2021 record: 12-1 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 28-4
Last meeting: Baylor won, 27-14 (2021)

West Virginia Mountaineers
2021 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 11-2
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 16-13 (2021)

Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 90-19-7
Last meeting: Oklahoma St won, 37-33 (2021)

Texas Tech Red Raiders
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 23-6
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 52-21 (2021)

Oklahoma football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane
Final score: Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

Week 2, Sept. 11
Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0

Week 3, Sept. 18
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Week 4, Sept. 25
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State
Final score: Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas
Final score: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Week 7, Oct. 16
TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

Week 8, Oct. 23
No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas
Final score: Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23

Week 9, Oct. 30
Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

Week 10, Nov. 6
Idle

Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor
Final score: Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14

Week 12, Nov. 20
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Final score: Oklahoma State 37, Oklahoma 33

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29
No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Oregon
Final score: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Comments / 4

Gary Garrett
27d ago

OU's favored to win the Big 12,I can only see a few teams that'll challenge Oklahoma.Texas will always be a shootout of a game. TCU will be tough this season & K.State will be another goid game.Texas & Oklahoma play in the Big 12 Championship & I'm going with a Sooner victory.It'll be tough getting there,but with the coaching staff OU has.And the players brought in,I see OU,Texas as the favorites in the Big 12....

Reply
2
