Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season.
Oklahoma football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State
Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State
Week 5, Oct. 1 at TCU
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Texas
Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Kansas
Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle
Week 9, Oct. 27 at Iowa State
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Baylor
Week 11, Nov. 12 at West Virginia
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State
Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas Tech
Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game
Oklahoma football schedule overview
UTEP Miners
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 C-USA)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 4-0
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 56-7 (2017)
Kent State Golden Flashes
2021 record: 7-7 (6-2 MAC)
All time series: Never played
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 46-38-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 23-16 (2021)
Kansas State Wildcats
2021 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 77-21-4
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 37-31 (2021)
TCU Horned Frogs
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 17-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 52-31 (2021)
Texas Longhorns
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 62-50-5
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 55-48 (2021)
Kansas Jayhawks
2021 record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 79-27-6
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 35-23 (2021)
Iowa State Cyclones
2021 record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 78-7-2
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 28-21 (2021)
Baylor Bears
2021 record: 12-1 (7-2 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 28-4
Last meeting: Baylor won, 27-14 (2021)
West Virginia Mountaineers
2021 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 11-2
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 16-13 (2021)
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 90-19-7
Last meeting: Oklahoma St won, 37-33 (2021)
Texas Tech Red Raiders
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Oklahoma leads, 23-6
Last meeting: Oklahoma won, 52-21 (2021)
Oklahoma football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane
Final score: Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35
Week 2, Sept. 11
Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0
Week 3, Sept. 18
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
Week 4, Sept. 25
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State
Final score: Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas
Final score: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
Week 7, Oct. 16
TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 52, TCU 31
Week 8, Oct. 23
No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas
Final score: Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23
Week 9, Oct. 30
Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21
Week 10, Nov. 6
Idle
Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor
Final score: Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14
Week 12, Nov. 20
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma
Final score: Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Final score: Oklahoma State 37, Oklahoma 33
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29
No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Oregon
Final score: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.
