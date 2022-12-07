College football national champions from 1869 to today

Picking a national champion in college football has always been something of a debate. For most of the last 150 or so years, the sport has not had a formal championship setting

That changed in 2014, when the College Football Playoff introduced a four-team format to fix that. It replaced a system of media polls, coaches polls, and computer systems that came before.

Much better to settle things on the field, team vs. team. But that wasn't always the case.

Let's take a look at every national title team since the very beginning...

College football national championship teams from 1869 to today

Where no selecting organization is listed below, a combination of the Associated Press, FWAA, NFF, UPI, or NCF is responsible for naming a national champion

2020s national champions

College Football Playoff era

2021 Georgia

2020 Alabama

Need to know...

Alabama runs the table in '20 during the Covid-19 pandemic, outscoring SEC opponents 547-214, and all opponents 630-252... Georgia beats the Crimson Tide in 2021 to win its first national championship since 1980.

2010s national champions

2019 LSU (College Football Playoff)

2018 Clemson (College Football Playoff)

2017 Alabama (College Football Playoff)

2016 Clemson (College Football Playoff)

2015 Alabama (College Football Playoff)

2014 Ohio State (College Football Playoff)

2013 Florida State (BCS)

2012 Alabama (BCS)

2011 Alabama (BCS)

2010 Auburn (BCS)

Need to know...

Ohio State wins the first-ever College Football Playoff... OSU went undefeated in 2012, but played under a bowl ban... TCU ran the table and won the Rose Bowl in 2010... Congrove Computer Rankings, an NCAA-designated major selector, chose that TCU team as national champion.

2000s national champions

2009 Alabama (BCS)

2008 Florida (BCS)

2007 LSU (BCS)

2006 Florida (BCS)

2005 Texas (BCS)

2004 USC (BCS)

2003 LSU, USC (BCS, AP, FWAA)

2002 Ohio State (BCS)

2001 Miami (BCS)

2000 Oklahoma (BCS)

Need to know...

AP voters broke with the BCS and named USC the national champion in 2003 over LSU... Miami's 2001 team is considered one of the best in college football history... Boise State went undefeated in 2006 and beat Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, in addition to five bowl teams on the year... Those teams went 4-1 in bowls, and the one loser (Nevada) lost its bowl by one point.

1990s national champions

1999 Florida State (BCS)

1998 Tennessee (BCS)

1997 Michigan, Nebraska

1996 Florida

1995 Nebraska

1994 Nebraska

1993 Florida State

1992 Alabama

1991 Washington, Miami

1990 Georgia Tech

Need to know...

Nebraska, the team of the 90s, played more ranked teams in '97, won those games by larger margins, and had more selectors pick them... Michigan's '97 team finished No. 1 in AP, but Nebraska topped the Coaches Poll... Miami topped the AP college football rankings in '91, but the Coaches selected Washington.

1980s national champions

1989 Miami

1988 Notre Dame

1987 Miami

1986 Penn State

1985 Oklahoma

1984 BYU

1983 Miami

1982 Penn State

1981 Clemson

1980 Georgia

Need to know...

Voters favored Miami after it beat Nebraska by one point in the 1984 Orange Bowl. Or, more accurately, when the Huskers' famous two-point try failed at the end of the game... Auburn has a claim in '83, playing a harder schedule, including a win over a Florida team that beat Miami.

1970s national champions

1979 Alabama

1978 Alabama, USC

1977 Notre Dame

1976 Pittsburgh

1975 Oklahoma

1974 USC, Oklahoma

1973 Notre Dame, Alabama

1972 USC

1971 Nebraska

1970 Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State

Need to know...

ND and Bama split the '73 title, but the Irish beat the No. 1 Tide at the Sugar Bowl... AP voters gave Notre Dame the No. 1 spot, but the Coaches selected Alabama... USC ranked No. 1 in the '74 Coaches Poll, but AP gave it to Oklahoma...

Undefeated, one-tie Nebraska is the consensus college football champion in 1970, as Texas and OSU both lost their bowl games... Bama took the AP No. 1 in 1978 despite losing to USC (the Coaches' choice), but beating No. 1 Penn State in the Sugar Bowl.

1960s national champions

1969 Texas

1968 Ohio State

1967 USC

1966 Notre Dame, Michigan State

1965 Alabama, Michigan State

1964 Arkansas, Alabama, Notre Dame

1963 Texas

1962 USC

1961 Alabama, Ohio State

1960 Minnesota, Ole Miss

Need to know...

The '66 Irish controversially played for a tie at Michigan State, but ND did play a somewhat tougher schedule... Alabama should claim in 1966 but doesn't despite being the only undefeated team in college football that year... Bama has the stronger '61 claim... As does Arkansas in '64.

1950s national champions

1959 Syracuse

1958 LSU, Iowa

1957 Ohio State, Auburn

1956 Oklahoma

1955 Oklahoma

1954 UCLA, Ohio State

1953 Maryland

1952 Michigan State

1951 Oklahoma

1950 Oklahoma

Need to know...

Maryland won in both major polls, but lost its bowl... Notre Dame has a good claim in '53 instead, going 9-0-1 and beat four ranked teams... Ohio State has the better claim in 1957, going undefeated and beating USC in the Rose Bowl... Auburn was on probation in '57 and didn't play a bowl, but ran the table and placed No. 1 in the AP college football rankings.

1940s national champions

1949 Notre Dame

1948 Michigan

1947 Notre Dame

1946 Notre Dame

1945 Army

1944 Army

1943 Notre Dame

1942 Ohio State

1941 Minnesota

1940 Minnesota

Need to know...

The decade of dynasty... Army in '45 not only helped lick Germany and Japan, but was one of the best teams in college football history, outrageously talented and dominant... The Cadets destroyed everything in sight in 1944, outscoring teams, 505-35... Paul Brown brought the Buckeyes their first title in '42... Michigan won two straight under Fritz Crisler and then Bennie Oosterbaan... Notre Dame tied Army in '46 but destroyed a Navy team that almost lost to the Cadets.

1930s national champions

1939 Texas A&M

1938 TCU

1937 Pittsburgh

1936 Minnesota

1935 Minnesota

1934 Minnesota

1933 Michigan

1932 USC

1931 USC

1930 Alabama, Notre Dame

Need to know...

Bama and ND were perfect in '30, but the Irish got a nod thanks to a tough schedule, including a win over a USC team that outscored opponents, 382-66... USC destroyed everything in sight in 1931 and '32, winning 19 straight games... Minnesota was college football's dynasty during the Great Depression years... Gophers win three straight titles, including the first in the AP Poll era.

1920s national champions

1929 Notre Dame

1928 Georgia Tech

1927 Illinois, Yale

1926 Alabama, Stanford

1925 Alabama

1924 Notre Dame

1923 Illinois, Michigan

1922 Cal, Cornell, Princeton

1921 Cal, Cornell

1920 Cal

Need to know...

The decade college football moved out of the Ivy League and went nationwide... Notre Dame and Alabama emerge as national powers... ND beats Stanford in the '25 Rose Bowl, its last bowl game until the 1969 season... Crimson Tide wins the '26 Rose in a game that propels the South to national respect... Cal is the consensus 1921 champ and Princeton in '22.

1910s national champions

1919 Illinois

1918 Michigan, Pittsburgh

1917 Georgia Tech

1916 Pittsburgh

1915 Cornell

1914 Army

1913 Harvard

1912 Harvard, Penn State

1911 Penn State, Princeton

1910 Harvard, Pittsburgh

Need to know...

Harvard, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M also have claims in 1919, but Illinois remains the consensus... John Heisman's Georgia Tech killed teams in '17, outscoring them, 491-17, helping put Southern football on the map... Carlisle has an argument in 1911 when Hall of Famer Jim Thorpe helped beat Harvard in what is still one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

1900s national champions

1909 Yale

1908 LSU, Penn

1907 Yale

1906 Princeton

1905 Chicago

1904 Michigan, Penn

1903 Michigan, Princeton

1902 Michigan

1901 Michigan

1900 Yale

Need to know...

Michigan firmly plants itself in the ranks of the college football elite, in 1901 outscoring opponents, 550-0, and pounding Stanford in the first-ever Rose Bowl... LSU's 1908 claim is shrouded in controversy since Grantland Rice accused the team of paying players... Investigations cleared LSU of wrongdoing, but voters made their decision before that became clear

1890s national champions

1899 Harvard

1898 Harvard

1897 Penn

1896 Lafayette, Princeton

1895 Penn

1894 Yale

1893 Princeton

1892 Yale

1891 Yale

1890 Harvard

Need to know...

Harvard is the consensus winner in 1899, but Sewanee has a claim after beating Texas A&M, Texas, Tulane, LSU, and Ole Miss in six straight days. That might be the greatest achievement in college football history... Walter Camp, the father of the American football, wins his last title at Yale in 1892... Penn's '97 team was the only one to go 15-0 until Clemson did 110 years later.

1880s national champions

1889 Princeton

1888 Yale

1887 Yale

1886 Yale

1885 Princeton

1884 Yale

1883 Yale

1882 Yale

1881 Yale

1880 Princeton, Yale

Need to know...

Yale is the college football dynasty of the 80s... It becomes the first 10-win team in 1888, going 13-0 and not allowing a single point... Yale averaged 60 ppg in the '83 season under Walter Camp thanks to his revolutionizing the rules of the game.

1870s national champions

1879 Princeton

1878 Princeton

1877 Yale

1876 Yale

1875 Harvard

1874 Yale

1873 Princeton

1872 Princeton

1871 No champion

1870 Princeton

Need to know...

Football is still trying to evolve into a sport during the 70s, but builds on the foundations established by Princeton, which lays claim to being the first college football dynasty.

1860s national champions

1869 Princeton, Rutgers

Need to know...

Where college football began... There were only two teams, and two games between them. The teams split the series, 1-1, in what was a mix between a rugby match and a fistfight... Co-championship rewarded retroactively.

