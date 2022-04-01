ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
 1 day ago

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season

Auburn football 2022 schedule

April 9 A-Day Spring Game

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Missouri

Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. LSU

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Georgia

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Ole Miss

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Arkansas

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Mississippi State

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Texas A&M

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Western Kentucky

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Alabama

Auburn football schedule overview

Mercer Bears
2021 record: 7-3 (6-2 Southern)
All time series: Auburn leads, 3-0
Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-10 (2017)

San Jose Spartans
2021 record: 5-7 (3-5 Mountain West)
All time series: Auburn leads, 2-0
Last meeting: Auburn won, 35-21 (2015)

Penn State Nittany Lions
2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 2-1
Last meeting: Penn State won, 28-20 (2021)

Missouri Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Auburn leads, 2-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 51-14 (2017)

LSU Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 31-24-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-19 (2021)

Georgia Bulldogs
2021 record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 62-56-8
Last meeting: Georgia won, 34-10 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Auburn leads, 35-10
Last meeting: Auburn won, 31-20 (2021)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Auburn leads, 19-11-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 38-23 (2021)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2
Last meeting: Miss State won, 43-24 (2021)

Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Texas A&M leads, 7-5
Last meeting: Texas A&M won, 20-3 (2021)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
2021 record: 9-5 (7-1 C-USA)
All time series: Auburn leads, 2-0
Last meeting: Auburn won, 37-14 (2005)

Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 24-22

Auburn football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
Akron at Auburn
Final score: Auburn 60, Akron 10

Week 2, Sept. 11
Alabama State vs. No. 25 Auburn
Final score: Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

Week 3, Sept. 18
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State
Final score: Penn State 28, Auburn 23

Week 4, Sept. 25
Georgia State at No. 25 Auburn
Final score: Auburn 34, Georgia State 24

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 22 Auburn at LSU
Final score: Auburn 24, LSU 19

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn
Final score: Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Week 7, Oct. 16
Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas
Final score: Auburn 38, Arkansas 23

Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle

Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn
Final score: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 20

Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M
Final score: Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3

Week 11, Nov. 13
Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn
Final score: Mississippi State 43, Auburn 34

Week 12, Nov. 20
Auburn at South Carolina
Final score: South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
Final score: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (OT)

Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 28
Auburn vs. No. 20 Houston
Final score: Houston 17, Auburn 13

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

