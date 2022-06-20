College Football Playoff national championship odds for 2022 season

Aahric Whitehead was a standout quarterback for Merryville High School in Indiana, and we are saddened to report that he died. Police Officers arrived to the 7200 block of Taft street following a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two individuals injured by gunfire. One of those injured was Whitehead, who would later succumb to his injuries.
Former Alabama football player Jay Barker, was placed on probation after being found guilty of a reckless endangerment charge, according to AL.com. Barker faced a felony aggravated assault charge in January for the incident, which involved his wife, country music singer Sara Evans. He was found ...
Idaho State football coach Davonte’ Neal was arrested yesterday on a warrant out of Maricopa County in Arizona. Neal the Idaho State defensive backs coach was booked on charges that include first degree murder and drive-by shooting in connection with a November 2017 death of Bryan Burns. Neal was...
OK, I’m sorry but this is just wrong in every way. After years and years and years of listening to the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama,” we find out this truth about Ronnie Van Zant. Ronnie is the writer behind the anthem that gave Lynyrd Skynyrd...
The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has run into a bunch of football players over the past couple days. From Rams Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, to Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer, Manning has been taking photos with a number of ex-players. But it's the one he ran into Wednesday that got fans talking.
21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
Three generations of Herbstreits have already played college football. But a video of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son - a quarterback in his own right - suggests there could be yet another Herbstreit joining the sport. Over the weekend, a video of Chase Herbstreit - a 2025 quarterback prospect -...
As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
Arch Manning has made his college decision. The prized quarterback recruit announced his commitment to Texas via social media Thursday. One of the most highly sought-after signal-callers in recent memory, (...)
College football typically draws a very loyal fan base. Texas Longhorns fans are some of the most passionate in the country and have consistently shown their loyalty through hard times. The program hasn’t experienced much success as of late, but their support has never wavered. Many often compare Texas...
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
