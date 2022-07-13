ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football teams ready for a comeback in 2022

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Everybody loves a comeback story, especially in college football. Once-great and proud schools that fall on hard times are always looking for a way back in.

And now, with the advent of the transfer portal, the game is looking at a far-greater rate of turnover on rosters, affording schools to more quickly regain their footing and ease back into their conference races.

College football teams ready for a comeback in 2022

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITf9j_0eV6iK1L00
Billy Napier arrives at Florida with a mandate to improve recruiting

2021 was a season to forget for the Gators, who first cast off DC Todd Grantham and then head coach Dan Mullen. In comes Billy Napier, the former Louisiana coach who arrives armed with some solid recruiting contacts in the state, but with structural issues facing this roster.

Jack Miller, the former Ohio State transfer quarterback, can help, but this team is a ways from matching up with Georgia. Florida opens the season at home against Pac-12 champ Utah, and travels to Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Florida State.

But, as always, the question is talent. Florida still fields a roster that ranks among the top dozen nationally. Add to that group transfer offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrance, who came over from Napier's Louisiana team to Gainesville this offseason. Torrance hasn't allowed a sack in his career over 1,146 pass blocking snaps at guard, per PFF.

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbik3_0eV6iK1L00
Texas A&M can make a push for the College Football Playoff

You can feel the Aggies are inching closer to something great. Last year felt like a watershed of sorts, as A&M scored 41 points in a huge upset over No. 1 Alabama.

But there were also question marks, as the offense struggled early on in games against Arkansas and Colorado. The final result was a disappointing 8-4 record.

Now, Jimbo has the highest-rated class in college football recruiting history, absolutely loaded on the defensive front, and brings back some experience on the O-line to help protect its quarterback — either LSU transfer Max Johnson, Haynes King, or 5-star signee Conner Weigman.

Our bet is on Johnson to take the job. The former 4-star prospect threw 28 TDs last season, but played behind poor protection and on a roster stymied by injuries.

His experience could be the clincher, and give the Aggies a shot going deep, something Zach Calzada — who transferred to Auburn — didn't give them.

As always, the SEC West schedule will make or break this team. A&M plays three straight on the road in October, including at Alabama.

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9EkP_0eV6iK1L00

If the Trojans can live up to all the offseason hype being thrown on them, this should easily be a Top 10 team by the end of September.

Of course, hype is one thing. Results are another. It doesn't hurt when Lincoln Riley is able to sign quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Travis Dye, Biletnikoff receiver Jordan Addison, and wideout Mario Williams in the transfer portal.

Williams is as close to a sure thing as there is in college football at the quarterback position, a player whose baseline is winning a Heisman Trophy and going in the first round of the draft. In just seven starts at Oklahoma last fall, he ranked top-10 in passing efficiency with 21 TDs and four picks.

Addison led college football with 17 touchdown catches last fall with Pitt while Dye ran for over 1,200 yards and scored 16 times for Oregon.

That should give USC a bump in the offensive production department. Now about that D — it ranked No. 89 in FBS a year ago, allowing 52 total touchdowns and almost 410 yards per game.

Oklahoma wasn't much better on defense, ranking 76th and surrendering 43 TDs. But that team — coached by Riley, quarterbacked by Williams — was in the top-10 through November and finished No. 16 in the nation. That could bode well for USC in the first year of the Riley regime.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7BrF_0eV6iK1L00
Nebraska lost all nine games by single digits a year ago

The 2021 Cornhuskers may have been the unluckiest — or most shoddily coached — team in college football history.

Nebraska lost all nine games by single digits and eight of those nine by a single score. In at least half those games, the Huskers lost a late lead, and if they had won just half of those contests, would have finished at 7-5 or 8-4.

Not that Nebraska is moving on from Scott Frost, though. The head coach is getting another shot, but not without first making some changes.

First on that list was hiring Mark Whipple away from the Pitt to serve as offensive coordinator. Whipple's offense ranked No. 8 nationally a year ago, and third in scoring.

Another major addition is quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred in from Texas. A 62% passer with 24 TDs and 9 picks last fall, his success will hinge on how well this O-line performs under first-year coach Donovan Raiola, who needs to sort out replacements at center and guard.

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33E0oi_0eV6iK1L00
Clemson made six straight College Football Playoffs before 2021

When you go 10-3 and call it a "down year," your program is in pretty good shape. Especially considering many of Clemson's struggles in 2021 came down to injuries.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee — one of the top players in the country — tore his ACL last September. Two other D-lineman, Tyler Davis and DeMonte Capehart, both missed time with injuries, as did corner Fred Davis. All are back for 2022.

But now Dabo Swinney has to find answers at quarterback and retain some stability after losing both his coordinators. DJ Uiagalelei brings 5-star pedigree to the QB position, but threw just 9 TDs and 10 INTs a year ago while completing 55 percent of his pass attempts. This season, he'll have another 5-star — 2022 signee Cade Klubnik — behind him applying some pressure to make things right.

This is still one of the most talented rosters in college football, and it plays a favorable schedule, even with road trips to Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Stay healthy and make some tweaks moving the ball, and Clemson should be in the race again this fall.

