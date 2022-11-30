The Flatshare — release date, cast, plot, trailer, interviews, first looks and all about the romantic drama

The Flatshare on Paramount+ tells the story of Londoners Tiffany and Leon, played by former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh. These two cash-strapped 20-somethings come up with a unique way to be able to afford their sky-high rents in the capital city. As Tiffany works during the day and Leon at night, they agree to time-share a bed. But as they start to leave each other notes, they get increasingly drawn into one another’s lives and an attraction develops between them. But can you really fall in love with someone you’ve never met?

This six-part drama is adapted from the bestselling novel The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary , but here's everything you need to know about the new Paramount+ TV series The Flatshare ...

Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star together in The Flatshare. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Flatshare arrives on Paramount Plus in the UK on Thursday December 1 2022. The six-part series was filmed in Bristol, Brighton, and London.

We have yet to hear on US air date yet, but we will update this page as soon as one is confirmed.

The Flatshare arrives in December 2022. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Is there a trailer for The Flatshare?

Yes a trailer for The Flatshare has been released by Paramount Plus. It shows Tiffany explaining to her friend about the unusual bed-sharing arrangement with Leon. Looks fun, so do take a peek at the trailer below...

The Flatshare plot

The Flatshare is set in London and follows Tiffany (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Leon (Anthony Welsh) are both low earners, struggling to afford somewhere to rent in the Uk capital. Tiffany's been through a bad break-up and needs somewhere fast but cheap. So between them they concoct an ingenious idea to split the costs by sharing a bed.

Tiffany, who earns the minimum wage working for a news website, will sleep in the bed at night while Leon, who works night shifts in a hospice, will use it during the day. The pair have never met and if their plan goes smoothly, they never will. Soon though, the pair start leaving one another Post-it notes about general admin, such as garbage day and whether the toilet seat should be left up or down. Increasingly they become drawn into each other’s messy, complex lives and there’s an undeniable attraction between them but they must question whether their feelings are real, given that they’ve never actually laid eyes on one another.

Leon has use of the flat during the day. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Flatshare cast — Jessica Brown Findlay on playing Tiffany

Jessica Brown Findlay, who plays Tiffany in The Flatshare , says: " Tiff has had her heart broken by her ex-boyfriend when we meet her. She’s still consumed by what was a really toxic relationship, but the more she leaves that behind, the more we see her best qualities.

Jessica admits to being no stranger to strange flatshares during her student days. "When I was a student in London I saved cash by renting a living room in a shared house,’ she explains. ‘I thought it was a great idea at the time, but it meant everyone was in my bedroom all day long until 10pm!

“ Working on The Flatshare and bringing Tiff and Leon to Rom-com life alongside the BRILLIANT Anthony Welsh was a dream come true. We can’t wait for you all to get a set of keys cut and come join us!”

Jessica is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley from the first series of Downton Abbey . She’s also starred in Jamaica Inn , Black Mirror , Harlots, and Munich: The Edge of War . Her other roles include Lenina in Brave New World and Alice in The Outcast .

Jessica Brown Findlay as Tiffany in The Flatshare. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lady Sybil (on far right) in the first series of 'Downton Abbey'. (Image credit: ITV)

Anthony Welsh on playing Leon

Anthony Welsh, who plays Leon in The Flatshare , says: “I had so much fun making The Flatshare and working with Jessie was a dream. We had such a great cast and crew bringing this world to life and I’m looking forward to sharing our flat with everyone.”

Anthony started his career playing Devon Marshall in The Bill . Since then he’s appeared in numerous TV series including Fleabag , Black Mirror, and Pure . He starred in The Trial of Christine Keeler , Brassic , Hanna, and The Great , playing Father Basil alongside Ellie Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. He'll soon be starring in BBC1 drama The Gallows Pole .

Anthony Welsh as hospice worker Leon in The Flatshare. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Who else is starring in The Flatshare

Also in The Flatshare is Bart Edwards ( The Witcher ) who plays Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B. Grant ( Gangs of London ) stars as Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok ( It’s a Sin ) and Jonah Hauer-King ( World on Fire and Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid ) play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

Klariza Clayton ( Lovesick, Skins ) plays Leon’s girlfriend Kay and Gina Bramhill ( Us, Sherlock ) plays Tiffany’s co-worker Rachel.

Shaniqua Okwok and Jonah Hauer-King play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Shaq B. Grant plays Leon's brother Richie. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Jonah Hauer King in BBC1's 'World On Fire'. (Image credit: BBC)

The Flatshare novel by Beth O'Leary

The series The Flatshare is based on the 2019 novel by Beth O’Leary which was a bestseller and has since been translated into 33 languages. Beth has also written The Switch , The Road Trip and The No-Show .