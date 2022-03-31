Here’s How Much Women Can Save Buying the Men’s Version of These 8 Products

The pink tax is real : Products marketed toward women tend to cost more than the same products for men. On average, personal care items that are marked “for women” cost 7% more than ones aimed at men. Most of the time, these products have very little difference when it comes to performance, or the men’s version is actually crafted better than the one geared toward women.

No one actually cares which version you buy, so you might as well buy the better, cheaper version. Here’s some men’s items that women should definitely buy next time they’re shopping.

Razors

Target Prices

Women’s 5 Blade Disposable Razors Pack of 5: $4.89

$4.89 Men’s Triple Blade Sensitive Skin Disposable Razor Pack of 8: $3.79

If you’re still buying pink razors, it’s time to switch things up. Buying women’s razors can cost as much as 11% more than opting for men’s razors — and the differences between the razors are small. The arc of the razor handle is higher on the women’s so they can see more surface area of where they’re shaving, and occasionally the blades have more lubrication than men’s.

There is one key difference: men’s razors have larger blades and tend to last longer. Though the larger blades might require women to use a little more shaving cream, you’re mostly getting the same shave experience, and for a longer period of time.

Deodorant

Target Prices

Dove Advanced Care Sheer Fresh 48-Hour Invisible Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick: $5.99

$5.99 Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh 48-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick: $5.29



These Dove deodorants both claim to smell “sheer fresh,” and in the long run, no one will be able to tell the difference between a deodorant that’s marketed towards men and one that’s marketed towards money –they’ll just know you don’t smell. The women’s version of this deodorant contains less product at 2.6 oz, and still costs more than its male counterpart at 2.7 oz.

Flannel Shirts

Target Prices

Women’s Long Sleeve Flannel Button-Down Shirt: $20

$20 Men’s Standard Fit Plaid Lightweight Flannel Long Sleeve Button-Down: $18

When it comes to clothes, men’s apparel will ofteb be cheaper than women’s. It’s good to know so you can take advantage for less form fitting staples like a flannel shirt for fall. These are essentially the same material, but the men’s version is $2 cheaper.

Beanies

Amazon Prices

Carhartt Women’s Pom Knit Beanie: $24.99

$24.99 Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie: $16.99

Looking for a beanie to keep warm this winter? Try shopping in the men’s section. Carhartt sells a stylish, cuffed beanie for almost $10 cheaper than the more “feminine” style from the same brand. You lose the pom on the top, but you save $8 in the process.

Gloves

Amazon Prices

Under Armour Womens’s Storm Run Liner Gloves: $30

$30 Under Armour Men’s Armour Liner 2.0 Gloves: $15

Spend half the money and get the same amount of warmth when you opt for the men’s Under Armour gloves. For cases like these, a little extra room in the material just means you have more on to keep you warm.

Jean Jackets

Amazon Prices



Levi’s Women’s Premium Original Trucker Jacket: $54.89

$54.89 Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket: $52.98

Levi’s is selling the same Trucker Jacket for more since it’s sized for women. However, when it comes to denim jackets, an oversized fit is actually really in right now. Save a few dollars and up your style by opting for the men’s version.

Tools

Amazon Prices

WORKPRO 103 Piece Pink Tool Kit: $33.99

$33.99 CARTMAN 148 Piece Tool Set: $30.99

This is a classic case where the color is what’s changing the price difference. Because the WORKPRO kit is pink, it’s considered for women. There’s even marketing on the page saying “Ladies, you can do it yourself!” However, the Cartman set has no pink tools, and is cheaper than the WORKPRO set, even though it contains 45 more pieces.

Face & Body Wipes

Amazon Prices

Dude Face & Body Energy Wipes – Pack of 90: $17.97

$17.97 Calm Line Body Wipes for Women – Pack of 10: $13.95

Truly a wild discrepancy. Dude wipes are aimed at “dirty, sweaty and disgusting humans,” according to their marketing, while the Calm Line wipes are “made with busy gals in mind.” If you can deal with being labeled as “dirty and disgusting,” you can get 9x the amount of wipes.

