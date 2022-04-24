ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $80 or Less

By Sam DiSalvo
 2 days ago
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn’t sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you’re looking for a DIY project or want something that’s ready to go, IKEA offers a lot of products that can truly help revamp your living space without breaking the bank.

Take a look at some IKEA customers’ favorite hacks for affordably upgrading your home.

Turn a Rug Into an Art Piece

SORTSO Rug: $3.99

Painter’s Tape: $3.99

Chalk Paint: $10

This linen rug is a perfect addition on its own to any minimalist chic living room. However, you can add an extra creative touch by using chalk paint to add some color. YouTuber Designed to the Nines suggests painting the existing stripes on the rug using painter’s tape and two different colors of chalk paint. Consider colors that already exist in the space, but aren’t dominantly represented. This will help tie the room together. You can also use this same technique and rug to create a tapestry to hang on your wall.

Create a Greenhouse


DETOLF Cabinet: $79.99

If you’re a plant lover, you’ve dreamed about having your own greenhouse. Until then, this is the next best thing. The cabinet helps preserve plants, and you can even add a light inside to delight your plants even more. Once you’ve set your plants up, snap a photo and join the club. There’s a whole Instagram account dedicated to this design trend.

Personalize Storage Shelves

KALLAX Storage Shelves: $44.99

Basket Cost: $7.00+

You’ve of course seen these shelves or something similar. The square storage blocks are popular for a reason: they’re incredibly functional. The only problem is that they all look alike. You can change that by adding your own flair. Pick out colorful baskets, or customize them with some linen and paint.

Get an Executive’s Desk

INGO Table: $79.99

Optional Paint: $15.00+

This table offers a lot more space than the average desk. You’ll have room for your laptop, storage, and even a printer or other electronics. Plus, because the table is pine, you can easily paint it to match the rest of your space.

Give Yourself Some Space

RAST Chest: $49.99

Optional Paint: $15.00+

This pine chest of drawers can easily become an incredibly spacious nightstand. This material can also be easily painted to bring some personality to the drawers. You can even add your own knobs for some added customizations.

Beautify Bowls

FÄRGKLAR Bowls: $12.99 for 4

Rustoleum: $13.00

This hack turns regular bowls into statement pieces. YouTuber Katie Bookser spraypainted these IKEA bowls with this gorgeous TerraCotta paint. You can place the bowl on the table when you get inside your home as a catch-all bowl, or in the center of your coffee table as an art piece.

Turn Trash Into Treasure

FNISS Trash Can: $3.99

Twine: $5.00+

Glue Gun: $13.00

Staple: $23.00

It might seem like a small thing, but having a chic trash bin can actually make a room. For this hack, you’ll take the twine and staple it to the bottom, before gluing and winding it to cover the rest of the can. When you’re finished, you’ll have a trash can that’ll be so cute, people will be talking trash all night.

Hack a Headboard

TRONES Storage Cabinet: $34.99 for 2

Need a headboard? These cabinets are typically used for storing shoes, but take on a new purpose when you hang them above your bed. This way, you’ll have a headboard, and a place to store linens or place a light on top of.

Create a Bedroom Bench

KALLAX Shelf Unit: $64.99

Cushion: $14.00+

When you lay this shelf horizontally, it not only offers you more bedroom storage, but becomes the base for a seat at the foot of the bed. Pick a stylish cushion to go across the top, and you’ve just added a functional and fashionable place to put on your shoes or take a rest at the end of a long day.

