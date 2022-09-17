NFL QB Rankings: Justin Herbert ascends while Tua Tagovailoa starts swimming with the big fish

Read full article on original website
Donny Foster
03-24
Josh Allen on the rise every year, Brady 43, Rodgers pushing 40, Josh Allen 22-23yrs old. Josh Allen number 1 in my book
Reply
8
WI MARK
03-03
Dak Prescott over Stafford? I don't think so
Reply(1)
17
Walleye Z
03-22
wait Murray and Dak i dont see how they even figure into it all but my opinion only
Reply
7
