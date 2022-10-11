ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 1 day ago
Donny Foster
03-24

Josh Allen on the rise every year, Brady 43, Rodgers pushing 40, Josh Allen 22-23yrs old. Josh Allen number 1 in my book

Reply(1)
9
The Greek
04-01

Last time Mahomes was ranked 4th a video came out of his wife Brittany giving the finger. The woman has no class

Reply
7
WI MARK
03-03

Dak Prescott over Stafford? I don't think so

Reply(1)
18
CLEVELAND, OH
