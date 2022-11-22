Read full article on original website
Donny Foster
03-24
Josh Allen on the rise every year, Brady 43, Rodgers pushing 40, Josh Allen 22-23yrs old. Josh Allen number 1 in my book
Reply(4)
14
The Greek
04-01
Last time Mahomes was ranked 4th a video came out of his wife Brittany giving the finger. The woman has no class
Reply(1)
12
BA
10-18
There isn't an MVP trophy, SB ring or SB MVP trophy with Allen's name on it anywhere. When he has those 3 we can have this conversation, until then it's Mahomes hands down!!!!
Reply
2
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
And how does Micah Parsons look for Giants at Cowboys on Thanksgiving? Apparently a little shaggy around the edges.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
atozsports.com
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys hit by illness, taking precautions
Masks are back in full force in the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room after a second day with multiple players reporting
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
2023 NFL Draft order: Jaguars behind other 3-win teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around their 3-7 season with a string of wins to end the year, but there’s always a nice consolation prize that comes with a losing record: a top draft pick. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the strength of schedule tiebreaker doesn’t look...
A 'number' of Cowboys players battling an illness ahead of Thanksgiving game, says Coach McCarthy
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are operating on a short week as they finish up a 12-day span that includes three games, but they will do so as many on the team are facing some type of illness. The bug has been making its rounds in the building for...
NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?
There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Christmas spirit. Caroling is a celebrated pastime of the season and Philadelphia got off to a fast start. Several Eagles players recently hit the music studio. Linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson got together to take on their own rendition of a classic carol. View this Read more... The post Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Comments / 52