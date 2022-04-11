ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities’ Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: Stars Who Are Expecting Babies

Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

New year, new crop of celebrities announcing their pregnancies in 2022. One of the earliest to share their blessed news was actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata . The Oscar winner is going to be a dad for the third time as he expects baby No. 1 with his new bride, whom he married on February 16, 2021.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” his rep told People in a statement on January 6, 2022. Nicolas already has two sons, Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage , from previous relationships. The actor is already a grandfather, as Weston’s wife, Hila Aronian , gave birth to identical twin daughters in April 2020. That means the Leaving Las Vegas star's new arrival will already have playmates close to their age within the family.

Pure Joy! Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi announced on January 14 that she's pregnant with her second child. She did it in a very glam way, posing for professional photos in a stunning white lace sleeveless evening gown with large sheer paneling. Lilly cradled her baby bump, which was beautifully on display thanks to the figure-hugging frock.

Next to the photos with husband, Dara Mir and their daughter Alara also in formalwear, Lilly noted that they had "Been busy creating life." The couple welcomed Alara in 2018, and it's unclear yet if she'll be getting a baby brother or sister.

In one of the gorgeous photos that she shared to her Instagram Stories, Lilly wrote, "Surprise!” and "Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been a hard few months, this pregnancy.” Fortunately, she seemed to be past her rough first trimester, writing over another snapshot, "Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.” The normally social media-loving Lilly hadn't shared any photos since early December, except for one closeup beauty shot of her face to ring in 2022.

It was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ' look-alike brother Luke who was the first celebrity to reveal a baby is on the way in 2022, with a heartfelt January 1 Instagram post featuring his wife, Aimee . The couple hugged while holding a sonogram photo of the baby boy who will be arriving in July. But the pregnancy didn't come easy.

Cheers! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

"For the last two and half years we have kept our struggle with infertility very private. Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we were married. Things don’t always go as we plan," wrote Luke, whose other brother is former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher 's longtime fiancé Jordan Rodgers .

"What followed for us was multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an IUI attempt, two rounds of IVF — one a complete failure, and a miscarriage this summer after finally getting pregnant for the very first time. I watched my wife take hundreds of shots and injections, go through procedures and tests, and walk through the physical and emotional roller coaster of the infertility process. So here we are. A new year. A new miracle," Luke added.

Scroll down for photos of the celebrities who have announced pregnancies in 2022.

