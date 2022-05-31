ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Stock oversold back near 52 week lows. Management is shareholder friendly with big...

Motley Fool

Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Dropped 17% in May

Current investors may be looking to offload 100 million shares.
Motley Fool

This Cannabis Stock Just Made History

A U.S.-based marijuana growing company has finally hit a major exchange. Bright Green has the blessing of the DEA, meaning its operations aren't illegal.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen almost 25% from its high. Shopify's upcoming stock split could be a short-term catalyst for price appreciation. Shopify is the most popular e-commerce software vendor, and the company is gaining market share.
Motley Fool

This Dow Stock Is Soaring After Hours Tuesday

It's good to see companies rewarded for solid business performance.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

Even though bear markets can tug on investors' emotions, they're a great time to put your money to work. Given time, this fast-paced stock trio can make investors a lot richer.
Motley Fool

My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

Brookfield Renewable should have excellent growth prospects with accelerating demand for renewable energy. AbbVie is an attractively valued Dividend King that's poised to grow despite a big upcoming challenge. Devon Energy offers an especially high dividend yield and could only be in the early stages of an energy bull market.
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors.
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

The earlier you invest, the more your gains can compound. Passive income from dividends can be your new best friend. If you waited until you're 50 to invest, there are ways to play catch-up.
Motley Fool

Why Gamestop Stock Was Up After Earnings Today

Sales beat expectations last quarter, while earnings fell short.
freightwaves.com

ArcBest, Saia report positive Q2 trends through May

Less-than-truckload carriers continued to see positive growth trends in the second quarter, according to intraquarter updates from ArcBest and Saia on Thursday. Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported that total billed revenue per day increased 38% year-over-year in May. The company’s asset-based division, which includes LTL, reported a 24% increase in daily revenue as tonnage increased 6% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, jumped 17%. The company previously disclosed a similar increase in asset-based revenue in April.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Magnite Should Perform Well Moving Forward

Magnite's next-gen platform should provide additional revenue opportunities. The ad business should receive a boost in Q3 and Q4 from the return of travel ad budgets and political spending. More publishers creating ad tiers should bring new business to Magnite's door.
Motley Fool

Here's 1 Housing Market Stock That's An Excellent Long-Term Value

Walker & Dunlop is the top multifamily lender in the U.S. and is growing quickly. The company sees an opportunity to grab market share as multifamily properties look to refinance in the coming years. It's also putting cash to work and acquiring companies that will help power the next phase
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Jumped Today

Rivian revealed that about one-third of its total production this year should be electric delivery vans for Amazon. The company's new chief operating officer starts work Wednesday.
Motley Fool

Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

There were conflicting jobs reports that came out today and conflicting economic predictions made yesterday.
