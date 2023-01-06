ITVX price, shows, live TV and what you need to know about ITV's streaming service

You may well be looking into ITVX if you want to check out one of ITV's many original shows, or perhaps stream live TV online like Winter Love Island .

ITVX is the new streaming home of ITV's online content, replacing ITV Hub which retired in late 2022. ITVX lets you watch from a library of old and new ITV shows, selected programming and films that the company has licensed in the UK, and live TV.

Plus, if you pay for ITVX Premium, you get access to all of Britbox 's content, so there's an extra perk.

Unlike with your actual TV, you don't need a cable connection for ITVX, as simply an internet connection will suffice. Plus, it works on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV.

And with TV like Love Island Australia gracing its library, and more like A Spy Among Friends and Litvinenko coming soon, we're sure you'll end up using it sooner rather than later.

This new ITV streaming service will act as the online hub of ITV content, including shows and movies it produced as well as ones it's distributing in the UK. It's also a way to stream live TV and catch up on written news stories too.

Since the ITVX roll-out happened earlier than expected, dropping the ITV Hub with little fanfare. and only a few days after ITV rebranded its TV channel to ITV 1, there's understandably a bit of confusion about this new service.

We're here to help, though: read on for everything you need to know about ITVX.

ITVX 'officially' launched on December 8, though it was actually available to use three weeks prior, on November 17.

ITVX Premium launched at the same time, not much later as ITV intially said it would take for the premium version to roll out.

Can you watch ITVX for free? Or how much does it cost?

ITVX is free to use — the streaming service lets you stream new and older shows, movies and exclusives without paying. It's an ad-supported service, which means you'll be seeing advertisements in the middle of your videos.

You can pay for ITVX Premium though, which we'll explore more in the next section. The price for that is £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year, which is the same price as Britbox.

What is ITVX Premium?

If you're okay with paying £5.99 monthly or £59.99 annually, you can subscribe to ITVX Premium here . There's a 7-day free trial if you want to test the service first.

One useful perk of ITVX Premium is that you no longer have to deal with adverts in your shows, breaking up the flow or adding to your streaming time. That's not the case for live TV, or in-show adverts, but you won't have your streaming interrupted by app ones.

Another great benefit is that ITVX Premium lets you access the entire Britbox library, which includes ITV shows as well as ones from the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5. This really swells the ranks of what you can stream on ITVX, especially because Britbox alone costs as much as ITVX Premium.

If you like to stream on your phone or tablet, ITVX Premium lets you download shows to watch offline (on these devices and more, like laptop and PC), a feature not available for free users.

Some of the standard ITVX library is only available to Premium subscribers too, with ITV stating that over 6,000 hours of video are only for paying users. By the sounds of it, many ITVX exclusives will be added to Premium instead of the standard tier.

Can you watch live TV on ITVX?

You can watch lots of ITV's live TV channels from ITVX, as well as an odd smattering of other ones too. You can find ITVX's live TV streaming home here .

This line-up will likely change over time, with a few temporary channels, but upon launch the available channels were:

ITV 1

World Cup Classics

ITV 2

ITV Be

ITV 3

ITV 4

CITV

Xmas Movies

Love Island

Classic Movies

Crime / Drama

Saturday Night Every Night

True Crime International

Vera

The Chase

ITV Classics

The Real Housewives UK

Midsomer Murders

Out of This World

Love Island International

ITV Signed

World of Morse

Loved Up

Hell's Kitchen

Unwind

What's on ITVX? Does ITVX have exclusive content?

There are a number of programmes that will debut on ITVX first, before arriving on ITV's broadcast channels six to nine months later. So if you're wanting to watch things as soon as they release, ITVX is the place to be!

In fact, when announcing the ITVX launch date, it was said that the service will get new content every week of the year, in an apparent bid to rival Netflix's similar claim made at the beginning of 2022.

The broadcaster has confirmed that ITVX will feature 35 flagship shows, 250+ films and 200+ series available at launch, plus 150+ hours of true crime programmes including exclusives Monster in My Family and The Case Against Cosby .

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is one of the shows premiering on ITVX. (Image credit: ITV)

ITV has confirmed some of the titles which will be launching on ITVX first, including adaptations of The Confessions of Frannie Langton and A Spy Among Friends , a Stephen Fry narrated series called A Year on Planet Earth , and David Tennant's latest drama Litvinenko .

Another big drama heading to the service is the four-part psychological thriller Without Sin , starring Vicky McClure.

Plus they have further confirmed that Tell Me Everything , a coming of drama, and Riches , billed as a "glossy high stakes drama", are also heading to ITVX.

Other ITVX exclusive content includes some great comedy, including a new series called Deep Fake using modern techniques to create hilarious celebrity set-ups, and a feature-length film finale for Plebs .

Meanwhile, there'll also be a big film library featuring the acting prowess of Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day Lewis, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Sir Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Hardy, Nicolas Cage and more, with titles yet to be confirmed.

So whether you're after a hard-hitting drama or you just want to get lost in a documentary, these ITVX debuts will be arriving on the service later this year.

Is Big Brother going to be on ITVX?

Big Brother is back! (Image credit: ITV)

Yes! Excitingly ITV has revealed that it's rebooting Big Brother . ITV has officially confirmed it's bringing the series back with coverage split between ITV2 and ITVX.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said:

“This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

How different is ITVX from the ITV Hub?

With the launch of ITVX its predecessor, the ITV Hub, will be relegated to the history books.

The biggest change with the new platform is that ITVX will become the first broadcaster-created streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and an ad-free paid subscription, all in one place, in an effort to streamline how we watch things on-demand.

In addition to this, ITV Hub currently has 4,000 hours of content while ITVX will have around 15,000 hours at launch, so there'll be way more things for people to watch once the service is live.

