Thomas Tuchel admits Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea has not sunk in

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race.City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.Liverpool won 3-2 at the national stadium to keep their quadruple bid on track while at the same time ending City’s hopes of winning a treble.Attention now turns back to the enthralling title race between the two clubs, with City holding a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO